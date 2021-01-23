Adaway makes key plays in Bona win over Duquesne

When St. Bonaventure's hot shooters suddenly cooled off, Jalen Adaway came up with the big plays in the last two and a half minutes Saturday to lead the streaking Bonnies to a 65-61 victory over Duquesne at LaRoche College's Kerr Fitness Center in Pittsburgh.

Adaway scored eight of his 12 points, grabbed two key rebounds and blocked a shot to help the first-place Bonnies (8-1, 6-1 Atlantic 1-0 Conference) to victory in the 126th meeting between the Bonnies and the Dukes, who have been playing spoiler for each other forever it seems. Bona has won 10 of the last 12 meetings with the Dukes, including a 62-48 triumph at Reilly Center only eight nights previously. Eight of the 12 most recent games have been decided by six points or fewer.

Bona fell behind 12-4 early, then ran off 17 points in a row to take a 21-12 lead and stayed in front until Tavian Dunn-Martin was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws with 0:02 left in the first half.

Dominick Welch (Cheektowaga) scored 11 points in the opening half but only three the rest of the way. Point guard Kyle Lofton took over the scoring in the second half when he had 14 of his game total of 17, but then even Lofton's shooting luck turned bad and that's when Adaway made his biggest contributions.