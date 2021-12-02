A busy Friday night of games signals the start of high school basketball season

As the autumn breeze continues to blow through Western New York, bringing a hint of arctic chill, so signals the start of high school basketball season.

While some teams have already played games, the first of several busy nights of hoops action starts Friday with tournaments at Lockport and Niagara Falls high schools taking center stage on the boys side.

The annual two-day Cataract City Classic begins with a tripleheader of action at Niagara Falls. The host Wolverines will be the only team to play both nights.

The tourney tips off at 5 p.m. as Niagara Wheatfield takes on Bishop Timon-St. Jude in a clash between teams that reached the finals of their respective playoff tournaments last season. The middle game pits Wilson against Williamsville North at 6:30 p.m., and defending Class AA champion Niagara Falls faces Cardinal O’Hara in the 8 p.m. contest.

Saturday’s Cataract schedule features reigning Manhattan Cup champion St. Joe’s taking on Niagara Falls in the final game of the day at 4 p.m. East tips off the action with a 1 p.m. tilt against Amherst. Frontier meets Kenmore West at 2:30 p.m.