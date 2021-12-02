A busy Friday night of games signals the start of high school basketball season

As the autumn breeze continues to blow through Western New York, bringing a hint of arctic chill, so signals the start of high school basketball season.
While some teams have already played games, the first of several busy nights of hoops action starts Friday with tournaments at Lockport and Niagara Falls high schools taking center stage on the boys side.
The annual two-day Cataract City Classic begins with a tripleheader of action at Niagara Falls. The host Wolverines will be the only team to play both nights.
The tourney tips off at 5 p.m. as Niagara Wheatfield takes on Bishop Timon-St. Jude in a clash between teams that reached the finals of their respective playoff tournaments last season. The middle game pits Wilson against Williamsville North at 6:30 p.m., and defending Class AA champion Niagara Falls faces Cardinal O’Hara in the 8 p.m. contest.
Saturday’s Cataract schedule features reigning Manhattan Cup champion St. Joe’s taking on Niagara Falls in the final game of the day at 4 p.m. East tips off the action with a 1 p.m. tilt against Amherst. Frontier meets Kenmore West at 2:30 p.m.
Friday night in Lockport features a clash between two of the top point guards in the area as returning first team All-Western New York selection Max Schneider and the Williamsville East Flames take on Nichols at 5 p.m. Nichols is now coached by former Lewiston-Porter pilot Matt Bradshaw. Former Lancer point guard Jalen Duff has traded in the Lew-Port green and white for the green and white of the Nichols Vikings. The other game in the tournament features Newfane against Lockport at 7 p.m.
Winners meet in the final Saturday, with the losers playing in the third-place game.
Other games of interest include Depew facing Lancaster at Lancaster at 7 p.m., and Williamsville South visiting East Aurora, also at 7 p.m.
In girls basketball, West Seneca West visits West Seneca East at 6:30 p.m. Cheektowaga visits JFK at 5 p.m., and the Maryvale Tournament – featuring the host Flyers, Newfane, Grand Island and Cleveland Hill – begins at 5 p.m.