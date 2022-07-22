99th MUNY tennis tournament: Joe Schafer repeats in singles and doubles

Joe Schafer repeated in men’s open singles and doubles at the 99th Buffalo MUNY tennis tournament to bring his career total to 10 championships.
Schafer, a former two-time All-Southern Conference selection during his career at Davidson, defeated Sebastian Miano 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-3 in a match that lasted more than 2 ½ hours and is among the top MUNY finals in recent memory. Miano, who is from Barcelona, is a junior to be on the Richmond University tennis team.
Schafer and David Yovanoff defeated Derek Acker and Simon Wibler 7-5, 6-3 to win the open doubles title. Schafer and Yavanoff had teamed to win the title last year as well, beating Acker and Lee Nickell.
Schafer now has three singles titles, five doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles at the MUNY event. Before his repeat in 2021 and '22, his previous singles title came in 2009 when he was a senior at Orchard Park and one of the top-ranked junior players in the USTA Eastern Section.
People are also reading…
More than 135 players competed in the weeklong match play event. For many years, the Muny tournament served as the local qualifying tennis tournament for the National Public Parks Tennis Championships.
Organizers are already gearing up for the 100th tournament next year with plans for a month of celebration in July 2023 with tournament play each weekend, clinics and pro-am exhibition matches. For more information on the 100th Muny and other tennis related program, visit SummerClassicEvents.org.
Here are the results from this year’s finals:
Men’s open singles: Joseph Schafer def. Sebastian Miano 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-3.
Men’s 4.5 singles: Adam Pasierb def. Chris Grossi 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Men’s 4.0 singles: Nick Davis def. Chris Drozd 6-2, 6-3.
Men’s 3.5 singles: Ryan Maher def. Marco Notaro 6-4,7-5.
Men’s 3.0 singles: Paul Deangelis def. Joe Chiliki (Default).
Women’s 3.0 singles: Lillian McLennan def. Cameryn Bauman 6-1, 6-1.
Men’s 6.0 doubles: Ed and Shawn Skotnicki def. Bruce Kinyon and Paul Murrett 6-4 6-4.
Men’s 7.0 doubles: Jason and Michael Niu def. Dan Obrien and Mike Peluso 7-6 (4), 6-0.
Men’s 8.0 doubles: Nick Davis and Turhan Wilbon def. Sean Cooney and Matt Lapennas 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Men’s 9.0 doubles: Carl Dinitale and James Domzalski def. Kerry Freeburg and Mark Witzleben 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Men’s open doubles: Joseph Shafer and David Yovanoff def. Derek Acker and Simon Wibler 7-5, 6-3 .
Women’s 7.0 doubles: Jess and Georgie Merry def. Emily Emmons and Alice Curtis 4-6, 6-4, (11-9).