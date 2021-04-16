6-foot-9 forward Kuluel Mading commits to UB men's basketball

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team will add a power forward to its incoming 2021 class.

Kuluel Mading, a 6-foot-9, 180-pound forward from North Carolina, announced Friday that he has committed to the Bulls.

247Sports ranks Mading as a three-star prospect, and as the No. 46 power forward in its national 2021 composite rankings.

Mading played this season at The Burlington School in North Carolina, according to MaxPreps. He was named to the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association's Class 2A all-state team in March, and helped The Burlington School win the NCISAA Class 2A title. Mading had 15 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in the state championship game.

Mading originally committed to Howard, but reopened his recruitment in January. He also had offers from Clemson, East Carolina and Elon, according to 247Sports.

Mading joins Zaakir Williamson in the Bulls' incoming class. Williamson, a center, signed with the Bulls in November.

The spring signing period for basketball began Wednesday and runs through Aug. 1.

UB women add two junior-college transfers