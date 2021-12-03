2021-22 boys basketball: Some players fans should see before the campaign ends

As football season wraps up Saturday with Rashard Perry and the Bennett Tigers taking on Carmel for the state Class AA title at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, the 2021-22 boys basketball campaign is in full swing.
Here are some players fans should try to see in action at least once.
Note to everyone. This isn’t a list of the top players in the area. There’s plenty of time for the talents to state their case for inclusion on the annual Buffalo News’ All-Western New York team, which will be selected at the end of the season.
Without further ado:
– Max Schneider, Williamsville East, senior: The lightning quick, 5-foot-9 point guard is the lone returning first team All-WNY selection. All Schneider did last season was lead Western New York in points (517) and rank second in assists (123). He averaged 30.4 points per game. He broke the program’s points in a single game record twice.
– Trey Kleitz, Iroquois, senior: The lad of many seasons. After matching the WNY record for touchdown passes in a season (37) on the football field, the 6-1 guard and reigning ECIC Player of the Year looks to build on a campaign in which he finished with per-game averages of 26.5 points, 7.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.0 rebounds.
– Justin Glover, St. Joe’s senior: The 5-9 point guard ran an offense that averaged 76 points per game en route to winning the Manhattan Cup. He finished with a 5 to 1 assist-to-turnover ratio. He averaged 14.1 points, 7.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
– Jalen Duff, Nichols, junior: The 5-9 guard moves from Lewiston-Porter of the rugged Niagara Frontier League, which he led in points per game average last season (28.3), to Nichols of the no nights off Monsignor Martin Athletic Association. Duff, in his fourth-year as a starter, averaged 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals for the post-Roddy Gayle (who’s at prep school) Lancers. Had three 40-point-plus games last year.
– Xander Fletcher, Niagara Wheatfield, junior: He wasn’t on this list last season, but word quickly spread that teammate T.J. Robinson wasn’t the only Falcon teams needed to worry about on game day. The sophomore guard averaged 20.3 points, 4.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals in helping Wheatfield reach the Section VI Class A-1 final. Quick, fearless rim attacker.
– Declan Ryan, Canisius, senior: Enough of the lightning quick guards. Here’s the first of a few solid big men in the area on this list. The 6-7 power forward landed on fourth team after averaging 15.7 points and 7.9 rebounds, as a broken leg prematurely ended his season. Slick passer shot 61% from the field.
– Benjamin Bill, Hamburg, senior: As promised, another big man. Bill went from project to surprising game changer for the Section VI Class A-1 champion Bulldogs. He’s a nimble, athletic 6-8 man with soft hands and nice passing skills. He can play the high-low game – which should catch the eye of college coaches. In high school, 6-8 and coordinated in the paint is, essentially, unstoppable. Mix him in with returning 6-7 slashing sophomore swingman Adam Chiacchia and expect coach John Reinholz to employ the twin towers offense that has led him to sectional and Manhattan Cup championships until a team proves it can stop it.
– Jaiden Harrison, Bishop Timon-St. Jude, sophomore: Guard moves from West Seneca East to school where his older brother thrived as a two-sport athlete. An All-ECIC team selection, Harrison averaged 21.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. With Timon losing All-WNY first teamer Jamyier Patton to graduation and third-team pick Kamar Goudelock to transfer, Harrison is an ideal candidate to help fill the scoring void created by their departures.
– Bryant Rosa, Riverside, senior: An All-WNY honorable mention, Rosa is coming off a season in which he averaged 24.5 points, 4.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.8 rebounds per game for the Yale Cup II champion. He is the reigning Yale Cup II Player of the Year.
– Trevin Boling, Tonawanda, senior: While the Warriors struggled to find the winning formula, Boling finds a way to score even though he’s the target of opposing defenses. Boling, a first team ECIC III pick, is coming off a campaign in which he averaged 29.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
– Dominic McKenzie, Niagara Falls, senior: Someone’s got to step up for the defending Class AA champion Wolverines. With Allen Wilson Player of the Year Jalen Bradberry off to post-graduate school, keep an eye on this tough, 6-5 leaper. He’s coming off a solid season in which he nearly averaged a double-double (13.6 points, 9.3 rebounds).