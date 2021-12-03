2021-22 boys basketball: Some players fans should see before the campaign ends

As football season wraps up Saturday with Rashard Perry and the Bennett Tigers taking on Carmel for the state Class AA title at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, the 2021-22 boys basketball campaign is in full swing.

Here are some players fans should try to see in action at least once.

Note to everyone. This isn’t a list of the top players in the area. There’s plenty of time for the talents to state their case for inclusion on the annual Buffalo News’ All-Western New York team, which will be selected at the end of the season.

Without further ado:

– Max Schneider, Williamsville East, senior: The lightning quick, 5-foot-9 point guard is the lone returning first team All-WNY selection. All Schneider did last season was lead Western New York in points (517) and rank second in assists (123). He averaged 30.4 points per game. He broke the program’s points in a single game record twice.