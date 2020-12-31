2020 in racing was anything but Authentic

Horse racing survived Covid in 2020 with a revamped spectator-less Triple Crown series and capped off the year with a successful Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland Race Course.
With a jumbled trio of races where the Derby was run second and the Belmont at a mile and an eighth, no Triple Crown winner was crowned nor was an asterisk required for 2020.
The year did serve up some historic highlights and while the schedule was adjusted, racing became an outlet for many during the early stages of the pandemic.
The final Triple Crown race and first to be contested in October produced the sixth filly to win the Preakness when Swiss Skydiver upset the Derby winner Authentic at Pimlico.
Locally, the Canadian Triple Crown nearly produced its first winner since 2003 only to see Mighty Heart lose in the final leg at Woodbine in the Breeders’ Stakes.
The Breeders’ Cup Classic completed a big year for Authentic who won the Haskell and Kentucky Derby before capturing the $6 million race in Lexington.
Let’s take a look at the year in review by month.
January: Bricks and Mortar was selected as the 2019 Horse of the Year at the Annual Eclipse Awards held at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Mucho Gusto won the fourth annual Pegasus Cup Invitational in South Florida for trainer Bob Baffert, kicking off a big year for the Hall of Fame conditioner.
February: Tiz the Law emerged from the winter with a big win in the Holy Bull to claim the early nod as Derby favorite at Gulfstream Park. Maximum Security, trained by Jason Servis, won the inaugural $20 million Saudi Cup.
March: Trainers Servis and Jorge Navarro were among 27 individuals indicted in U.S District Court in New York on doping-related criminal charges. The Saudi Cup purse was withheld pending further investigation into the charges against Servis. The Derby prep season went into full swing with King Guillermo winning the Tampa Bay Derby for trainer Juan Carlos Avila and former MLB player Victor Martinez. Authentic won the San Felipe over Honor A.P. at Santa Anita and Nadal won the Rebel at Oaklawn Park, sweeping both divisions for Baffert. Tiz the Law captured the Florida Derby and sat atop most Derby top 10 leaderboards. Covid hit in late March and the Dubai World Cup was canceled even though many horses had already shipped to the United Arab Emirates.
April: With Covid ravaging most sports, horse racing continued without fans and via nationally televised races every weekend on Fox Sports from Oaklawn Park and Churchill Downs. Churchill Downs announced it would hold a virtual Derby featuring 13 past Triple Crown winners in a simulated race at Churchill Downs, which was ultimately won by Secretariat in a made-for-TV event.
May: The Arkansas Derby was run in split divisions on the first Saturday in May, the Derby’s traditional date. Nadal and Basin captured its respective divisions at Oaklawn Park. Maxfield captured the Matt Winn at Churchill Downs and looked like a Derby contender before his season ended in injury.
June: Honor A.P. avenged his loss to Authentic in the San Felipe and handed the son of Into Mischief his first loss of the year in the Santa Anita Derby. In an eerie and empty Belmont Park, Tiz the Law captured the first leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes in dominating fashion with Manny Franco aboard. Owned by Sackatoga Stables and trained by Barclay Tagg, the son of Constitution did what Funny Cide couldn’t in 2003 for the same connections, winning the Belmont. The race was run at nine furlongs instead of its traditional mile-and-a-half distance.
July: Art Collector shot up the Derby leaderboard with a win over the filly Swiss Skydiver in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland. Country Grammer won the Peter Pan, which was contested at Saratoga for the first time. Authentic held off a game NY Traffic in the Haskell, his first Grade 1 win of the year.
August: Tiz the Law came off his Belmont victory by capturing the Travers Stakes at Saratoga in his final race before the Derby. Art Collector continued his winning ways in the Ellis Park Derby, setting up a showdown of the top three contenders including Authentic under the Twin Spires.
September: After Art Collector scratched due to illness before the Derby, the duel between Tiz the Law and Authentic resulted with the latter coming out on top of a tired Tiz the Law in the stretch. Jockey John Velazquez captured his third Derby and Baffert a record-tying sixth. Shedaresthedevil upset Swiss Skydiver in the Kentucky Oaks for trainer Brad Cox with Florent Geroux aboard. Mighty Heart (13-1) won the Queen’s Plate and then the Prince of Wales at Fort Erie setting up a Canadian Triple Crown chance in October.
October: Swiss Skydiver, the 55th filly to run in the Preakness held off Authentic to win the final leg of this year’s Triple Crown races at Pimlico. The maiden Belichick dashed Mighty Heart’s Triple Crown hopes on the E.P. Taylor turf course at Woodbine, extending the drought to 17 years.
November: The Breeders’ Cup is held at Keeneland for the second time in beautiful autumn weather in the bluegrass. Monomoy Girl won the big duel with Swiss Skydiver in the Distaff. Essential Quality emerged as next year’s Derby favorite with a win in the Juvenile. Old-timer Whitmore upset the Sprint field at 18-1 for trainer Ron Moquett. The $6 million Classic was dominated by Authentic, who won gate-to-wire and emerged as the likely Horse of the Year. The Classic win was Baffert’s fourth career win in the race, extending his record.
December: True Timber wins the Cigar Mile at Aqueduct. Derby contender Brooklyn Strong wins the Remsen by a neck over Ten for Ten. Santa Anita opens on Boxing Day and Charlatan impresses in beating Nashville in the Malibu Stakes.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.