June: Honor A.P. avenged his loss to Authentic in the San Felipe and handed the son of Into Mischief his first loss of the year in the Santa Anita Derby. In an eerie and empty Belmont Park, Tiz the Law captured the first leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes in dominating fashion with Manny Franco aboard. Owned by Sackatoga Stables and trained by Barclay Tagg, the son of Constitution did what Funny Cide couldn’t in 2003 for the same connections, winning the Belmont. The race was run at nine furlongs instead of its traditional mile-and-a-half distance.

July: Art Collector shot up the Derby leaderboard with a win over the filly Swiss Skydiver in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland. Country Grammer won the Peter Pan, which was contested at Saratoga for the first time. Authentic held off a game NY Traffic in the Haskell, his first Grade 1 win of the year.

August: Tiz the Law came off his Belmont victory by capturing the Travers Stakes at Saratoga in his final race before the Derby. Art Collector continued his winning ways in the Ellis Park Derby, setting up a showdown of the top three contenders including Authentic under the Twin Spires.