The late George N. Schuster, Sr., and the 1907 Thomas Flyer automobile he drove, won the world-famous NY to Paris Race on July 30, 1908. Schuster was born in Buffalo and the Thomas Flyer was built in the city, meaning they were Buffalo’s first world champions.

To celebrate the 115-year anniversary of the race’s conclusion, the Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum (201 Seneca St.) has declared July 24-30 as Thomas Flyer Week and brought back the actual Thomas Flyer vehicle used in the race. It is uniquely restored to its post-race condition, looking just as it did when a quarter of a million people swarmed Paris to welcome the victors in 1908.

The car is on display with about 20 other Thomas Flyers – there are just 52 in the world – through Aug. 6. Visitors can check them out during the museum’s regular hours of 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

The museum has planned a series of events to pay tribute to the vehicle and the man behind the wheel for the incredible, five-month race.

The highlight comes Sunday, July 30: the museum will host an outdoor show (or indoors, depending on weather) featuring 10-15 Thomas Flyer cars (including the “Round the World” car), which is open to the public at general admission rates for regular museum hours. At 5 p.m. that day, George Schuster’s great-grandson, Jeff Mahl, will give a presentation based on the memoirs of his great-grandfather at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Advance reservations are required to attend.

“It was the best-known car in the world,” says museum co-founder Jim Sandoro of the 1907 Thomas Flyer, whose own history with the vehicle goes back decades.

Long interested in the Buffalo-made cars, Sandoro eventually met William Harrah, the founder of Harrah's Hotel and Casinos, who bought the 1907 Thomas Flyer in the 1960s and moved it to Reno, Nevada as the centerpiece of his museum.

“They did take it on some runs around the country,” he says. “But for the last 30 or 40 years, they have been very reluctant to let it out.”

The current stop at the Pierce-Arrow is its first visit to Western New York since 1989. Sandoro says the significance of this appearance, and of the vehicle itself, cannot be overstated.

“This was a worldwide story,” he explains. “It changed transportation. All of a sudden, people could start to drive long distances, which they could not before.”

The 1907 Thomas Flyer was built at 1200 Niagara St., just four days before the race.

“George Schuster of South Buffalo was delivering an E.R. Thomas automobile to its new owner and he gets a telegram,” Sandoro says. “It said, ‘Go straight to New York City, Times Square. You're leaving February 12 to go around the world.’”

With a New York Times reporter at his side, Schuster began his 20,000-mile journey. His trek is described in various photos and exhibits at the museum, as well as in a book available for purchase: “The Man and Car That Circled the Globe.”

Schuster went on to live much of his life in Springville, and he was even the subject of an episode of the 1950s game “I’ve Got a Secret.”

Various other events and photo opportunities are planned during the 1907 Thomas Flyer’s visit to Buffalo, all of it is meant to remind young and old that a man and a car – made in the Queen City– once thrilled the world.

“We want a lot of children, especially, to see this,” Sandoro says, “So we can say, ‘Look what happened here.’”