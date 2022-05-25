With help from Bills and Sabres, Give 716 makes local nonprofits the winners

Give 716 is no ordinary giving event. The collaborative effort between the Buffalo Bills Foundation, the Buffalo Sabres Foundation, local nonprofits and Western New York’s diehard sports fans was a win for all involved in year one. Year two looks to be even more successful.
Running from 7:16 p.m. on July 14 to 7:16 a.m. on July 16, Give 716 is an online giving event designed to help the area’s nonprofits – hundreds of them – raise funds and share their stories.
Buffalo Sabres Foundation President Rich Jureller says Give 716 was created as “an opportunity for any local charity that wants to participate with us to come, be a part of this program and use our resources – brand awareness, fandom, social media outreach, all the different elements we have – to amplify their message and get people to pay attention.”
Buffalo Bills Foundation Executive Director Michelle Roberts says Give 716 is an opportunity for the team foundations to reach a diverse array of charities – both large and small.
“This gives us a platform to support anyone and everyone – any registered 501(c)(3) in good standing,” she says. “It allows us to work with groups that our fans care for, and it provides a really unique platform for us to do that.”
Nonprofits are invited to visit Give716.org, read about the initiative, enter some information and then join the fun. More than $1.1 million was raised in year one in the span of 28 hours. In 2022, Give 716 moves to 36 hours.
One nonprofit that participated last year and is registered for 2022 is FeedMore WNY. The organization, which distributes food throughout the cities, suburbs and rural areas of Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties, was last year’s top fundraiser.
FeedMore WNY Executive Vice President of External Affairs Lisa Woodring says the support of fans through Give 716 made a pronounced impact on the nonprofit’s ability to meet local demand.
“FeedMore WNY was incredibly grateful for the support of Western New York through Give716,” Woodring says. “The Bills and Sabres have been longtime partners of ours, so we knew how powerful and compassionate the fan base is, but we were still blown away by the generosity of the community. The donations from Give 716 allowed FeedMore WNY to continue to meet the ongoing need for food assistance as a result of the pandemic.”
Charity toolkits are provided for all registered nonprofits, offering guidelines for logo use, social media tips and more. These elements will make things even simpler for small-to-medium-sized nonprofits.
“We can make sure everybody's equipped for success,” Roberts says.
“Give 716 opens up the doors to so many nonprofits,” Jureller adds. “It’s nice to be able to say, ‘Everybody come in, and let's do this together.’”
To register a nonprofit or learn more about how to donate on July 14-16, visit Give716.org.