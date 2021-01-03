When Covid-19 hit, these business leaders embraced innovation

Embracing change

Wiley: Frank, you’re in a people business and not embedded in the health care space the way Candace and Mike are. We heard some really interesting things from car dealers about how horrible March and April were and then how June and July were great, so you’ve been through a roller coaster of sorts. How have you figured out a way to thrive within this chaos and change, either positive or negative?

Frank Downing: It is unbelievable in the retail industry; this pandemic has been a roller coaster. That’s a term that I’ve used in almost every single meeting or anytime somebody asks me. I’ve never experienced, in my 35-year career, anything like this. But back when the pandemic hit, it forced change.

The dealership business model has been the same for decades and decades – almost a century – most of it being in store, to all of a sudden our showrooms are locked. We used to do probably 5% of our business outside the store, and then we had a switch to 100% of our business being done outside the store. That’s a dramatic change, so we got really good really fast at digital retailing, selling cars over the phone, contactless delivery, curbside delivery, everything. We had to totally change our business model, and it’s going to be for the best in the long run.