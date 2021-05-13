Wesley Clark and Peshkin offers couples progressive options for divorce

If you are contemplating divorce there are options that might be right for you.

Why non-litigated divorce?

A non-litigated divorce means you don’t go to court. It’s a good option if you and your spouse are largely on the same page or want to minimize the impact on your children. In short, the divorce moves forward more quickly. The court process was slow to begin with but with virtual conferences and other restrictions, the delays have increased.

“It’s become much faster to divorce by mediation or collaborative law. In large part, the parties are in control of the schedule and so if they want to meet weekly, we can accommodate that, and are able to divorce them in a matter of weeks as opposed to months or more in the court process,” says Peshkin.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the divorce process options:

In mediation, a neutral party, your mediator, guides the conversation between divorcing parties ensuring that its productive and that the agreements made will suit the parties long term. The goal is for the spouses to craft an agreement that satisfies both of them, with the support of the mediator.