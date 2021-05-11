Watch now: Call center helps Cattaraugus residents with Covid vaccines

For residents in rural Cattaraugus County, reliable internet access at home isn't always a reality. That's why the Cattaraugus County Department of Health has opened a call center staffed by residents who can help those who need it to book a Covid-19 vaccine appointment without ever needing to go online. The appointments are free, as is the phone call.

"Our county being so rural, so many of our residents did not have the ability to get themselves an appointment," said call center worker Debra Lacher.

The effort to increase vaccination rates in rural parts of New York State has been a challenge, experts said, but it remains the key factor in ending the pandemic.

"It is the key to diminish the widespread Covid-19 virus within the community," said Cattaraugus County Health Commissioner Dr. Kevin Watkins. "We know that everyone at this point has had about as much of Covid-19 as we can take. While we're done with Covid-19, the Covid-19 virus is not done with us."

Residents or their loved ones can call the county to book an appointment at (716) 701-3777, or visit the county's website for more information.