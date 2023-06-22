Finding affordable, fun entertainment for the under-7 crowd can be tough these days. But in the hamlet of Olcott, 40 minutes east of Niagara Falls, a day out starts at just 25 cents.

The not-for-profit Olcott Beach Carousel Park is in its 21st season this year, offering five vintage kiddie rides – with a height limit of 52 inches – along with the eponymous 1928 Hershell Spillman carousel and a 1931 Wurlitzer band organ. There’s also an old-fashioned arcade and rustic theater that hosts a live daily stage show and other special events.

All the attractions besides one are covered, so the park operates rain or shine. Admission and parking are free, and each ride costs just a quarter.

“With a vintage park comes vintage prices,” says Rosemary Sansone, Olcott Beach Carousel Park, Inc. president. “We wanted to keep the price affordable for all families so that they could come to the park and spend the day, no matter your income, and not spend a fortune.”

Everything’s a little smaller and slower at the carousel park, harkening back to a “softer era” of children’s entertainment, Sansone says. Younger kids often haven’t had as much exposure to high-speed, high-tech amusement park rides, so the vintage rides and attractions hold just as much allure as more modern ones might.

“They get very excited – they’ll hear the band organ playing and they start marching, clapping their hands, jumping up and down,” Sansone says. “Pretty soon they run away from their parents and gravitate to the organ and start dancing. They love it all.”

Though the rides are for kids, the enjoyment transcends age. Several of the rides come from the immediate area – including the kiddie Ferris wheel that was originally a feature at former Niagara Falls landmark Page’s Whistle Pig – meaning many local parents and grandparents might have ridden them when they were children themselves.

“It’s kind of an intergenerational thing,” Sansone says. “It’s just fun to share a family memory and to make a new one.”

The carousel park is just one draw in Olcott. Sansone says everything a family might need for a full day of fun is available within one block, including shopping, restaurants and Krull Park, which boasts a splash pad, two playgrounds and Lake Ontario beach access.

The low prices at the park means there’s money left over for everything else, “to patronize our businesses, to get a souvenir or to get a meal,” she says. “We have it all in Olcott.”

Save the Date

Check out this lineup of summer events at Olcott Beach Carousel Park.

Patriots Day Celebration

July 4, noon

A nostalgic, patriotic kids’ parade, followed by a free concert at the gazebo. All welcome to participate.

Janice Spagnola’s Extra Fun Balloon Stage Show

July 8 and 9, 2 p.m.

This live show coincides with the all-weekend Olcott Pirate Festival.

Christmas in July

July 20-23

Catch Kris Kringle as he vacations in Olcott for the summer. Includes free outdoor showing of the movie Home Alone, Santa appearances from 2:30-5 p.m. on July 21 and 22 and a special show by the Omnipresent Puppet Theater.

The Park After Dark

Aug. 8, 6 p.m.

The annual fundraiser for the park, open to all adults 21 and older. The ticketed event includes catered food, live music, a bar tent, midway games, derby races and more.

Olcott Beach Carousel Park is open Saturdays and Sundays noon-6 p.m. in June. It’s open noon-6 p.m. Friday through Sunday starting in July and lasting through Labor Day.