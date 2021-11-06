Veterans should have the best care, irrespective of the cost

Dr. Dosluoglu, who has worked with the VA WNY Healthcare System since 2001, is at the forefront of his field, writing and coediting over a hundred research papers. He explains that in the civil sector, doctors must seek insurance approvals to perform surgery or provide services beyond standard preventative visits. Additionally, civilian hospitals make decisions about the way in which certain surgeries are performed based on the dollars insurance companies are willing to reimburse.

He tells the story of a homeless Veteran on whom he performed a sophisticated surgery, using a technique that likely wouldn’t have been approved in a traditional hospital due to extra expense and the patient’s financial means.

“If I had taken a short cut for the sake of cost savings, the quality of this man’s life would have been seriously jeopardized. The difference with the VA is that the quality of care given isn’t reliant upon an insurance company approval or rate of reimbursement, and it is not weighed against the patient’s financial ability or role in society,” said Dosluoglu.

“It doesn’t matter who is in charge or which department of the facility you’re in. If a Veteran is here at the VA Western New York Healthcare System, they are getting the best care the VA has to offer.”