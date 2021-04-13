VaxWNY puts out call for volunteer vaccinators

The Vaccine Hub of Western New York is recruiting volunteers for clinical and nonclinical roles at vaccine clinics in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Niagara Counties.

For more information or to sign up, click here.

Steven Marks, the vice president for Clinical Education and Professional Development at Catholic Health, has been tasked with leading the volunteer recruitment effort on behalf of VaxWNY. He said there is an urgent need for qualified individuals who can help fill the void and ensure the time-sensitive task of administering the vaccine goes smoothly.

Marks, himself a registered nurse of more than 20 years, said he and other volunteers in his field feel a sense of obligation to help during an historic public health crisis.

“To be perfectly honest, it really is amazing, and really fulfilling, to see how people in our profession have come together. I’m a nurse also. It’s just amazing how front-and-center nursing is as a profession right now,” Marks said. “It’s all hands on deck.”