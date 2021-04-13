VaxWNY puts out call for volunteer vaccinators

The Vaccine Hub of Western New York is recruiting volunteers for clinical and nonclinical roles at vaccine clinics in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Niagara Counties.
Steven Marks, the vice president for Clinical Education and Professional Development at Catholic Health, has been tasked with leading the volunteer recruitment effort on behalf of VaxWNY. He said there is an urgent need for qualified individuals who can help fill the void and ensure the time-sensitive task of administering the vaccine goes smoothly.
Marks, himself a registered nurse of more than 20 years, said he and other volunteers in his field feel a sense of obligation to help during an historic public health crisis.
“To be perfectly honest, it really is amazing, and really fulfilling, to see how people in our profession have come together. I’m a nurse also. It’s just amazing how front-and-center nursing is as a profession right now,” Marks said. “It’s all hands on deck.”
While vaccine Points of Distribution, or PODs, are often manned by paid staff, sometimes there are more patients than vaccinators. The issue becomes ensuring there are enough sets of hands to get shots in arms. Once a package of vaccine is defrosted from its sub-zero shipping temperature, it can only remain at room temperature for a short amount of time before it expires. If a given POD doesn’t have enough staff to quickly administer the shots, precious doses of vaccine could end up going to waste.
The New York State Department of Health has issued guidance on who is eligible to become a vaccinator, and the list includes many professions within the health care industry. Anyone who is certified to administer intramuscular injections can sign up to become a vaccinator.
Eligible vaccinators include physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, licensed pharmacists (with or without certification to administer immunizations), midwives, dentists, certain dental assistants, EMTs, podiatrists, and medical students with at least one year of schooling in any of these fields. Individuals who are currently certified to administer IM injections can skip the state’s Covid-19 vaccine training and may begin volunteering at vaccine PODs immediately. Individuals who are retired from these fields or whose IM injection certification has lapsed will be required to complete a free training seminar before they begin.
The VaxWNY Hub covers all vaccine PODs in a five-county area in Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegheny counties, a geographic area with a population of roughly 1.7 million people. With each vaccine requiring two doses, that means the Hub will need to assemble a team of vaccinators large enough to eventually administer 3.4 million shots.
“The only way we’re going to achieve that goal is to have a massive effort by the health care community,” Marks said. “It’s going to take an army of people.”
In addition to vaccinators, Marks said there is a need for volunteers who can help in a nonmedical capacity. Anyone can volunteer to serve in roles that include assisting with registering patients upon arrival, timers who help with post-vaccine observations, and serving as a runner for paperwork. Individuals with a background in security may be of use at certain vaccine PODs, as well.