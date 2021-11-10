VA specialist draws on personal experience to help diabetes patients

Recently, a Vietnam-era Veteran who had lived with diabetes for more than twenty years was referred to Kosmoski’s program through his primary care physician.

“He felt he was doing fine and didn’t need my help. I asked him to meet with me one time,” said Kosmoski.

Upon review, she found he was taking his insulin incorrectly and having spells of low blood sugar, which can be especially dangerous for someone living alone. She had him begin to record his blood sugar levels, how much insulin he took and at what time, and over time they were able to tweak his regimen so that his blood sugar was in a safer place.

Kosmoski says he’s feeling much better these days, and now realizes he had really needed help when he thought he didn’t need anything.

Kosmoski designed her program of five group diabetes education classes, with additional support available as needed. She can also meet with patients one-on-one over the phone, in person, or using VA Video Connect (VVC).

“Diabetes can be a full-time job; you have to take it day by day,” said Kosmoski. “People can reach out anytime. I have an open door and I am always willing to help.”