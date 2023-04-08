Many people think of an experimental last resort when they hear the phrase “clinical trial,” something available only if the standard treatment isn’t working, or in relation to testing a brand-new drug or therapy.

However, clinical trials are also crucial when trying to improve the standard of care, even for drugs and treatments that are well established and regarded as effective.

Often, these less flashy yet just-as-important clinical trials can be hard to fund from common sources like pharmaceutical companies or individual cancer centers – logistically or financially.

However, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center – as a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center – has access to robust, collaborative consortiums that facilitate and support smaller, more niche trials that are investigator-initiated. This means cancer doctors and researchers posit questions they want to see answered, rather than a drug company funding research for a product they manufacture.

“There are many questions worth asking about therapies that are maybe not as expensive or not as supported by drug companies,” explains Roswell Park’s Elizabeth Griffiths, M.D. “These trials are often driven by physician-researchers who have an enthusiasm within their field and are asking the big questions about the best way to treat patients.”

One such network is the Early Drug Development Opportunity Program, or EDDOP, which is a competitive, supplemental offshoot of the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program (CTEP). Drug companies can deposit their products within this group, allowing individual investigators access to the medications for clinical trials without necessarily having a relationship with the company.

Case study: chronic myelogenous leukemia

Dr. Griffiths specializes in the treatment of leukemia and other blood disorders. She used chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) as an example of a disease that has both benefited from these niche clinical studies and has more to tell the scientific community through further research.

Decades of testing and trials led to an initial understanding of the cancer’s structure, resulting in a medication that specifically targets abnormalities only present in cancerous cells and effectively blocks them through what’s known as tyrosine kinase inhibition.

“CML is the first disease where we had essentially a magic bullet,” Dr. Griffiths says. What’s more, tyrosine kinase inhibition ended up being a paradigm that could be applied to many other cancers. “A lot of medications are now in the same vein, targeting different shapes of genetic ‘mistakes’ that happen in cancerous cells.”

Since that first “magic bullet” pill was approved back in 2001, clinical testing has resulted in second- and third-generation CML medications that are more targeted and more potent. As of five years ago, the standard of care drug regimen for CML patients was more than 95% effective, with most people living a normal life expectancy with lifetime medication.

But the scientific process shouldn’t stop at “good enough,” Dr. Griffiths says.

“Some people would say that CML is a disease where we don't have a lot of questions to ask, because we have a great drug that works really well,” she says. “But there are still opportunities to improve this standard and to move our collective knowledge forward so that people potentially don't have to stay on these medications for the rest of their life.”

For instance, some CML patients wanted to get pregnant but couldn’t because of the medication’s side effects. Clinical testing explored whether patients could temporarily stop the medication without endangering their remission. For about 50%, that was possible, and for an overwhelming majority of those who saw a recurrence, going back on the drug drove the cancer back into remission.

Pharmaceutical companies wouldn’t necessarily want to find an alternative to a solution involving lifelong medication. But to many physician-scientists, the most important question is always: How can we improve on what we have? Thanks to the opportunities offered because of Roswell Park’s status as an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center, they can keep seeking those answers.

“All of our current standard of care therapies came about because of clinical trials, because of systematic questioning about what therapies were the most effective,” Dr. Griffiths says. “We can’t just rest on what we know so far. When someone participates in a clinical trial, they help move the field so a future patient with the same diagnosis has more opportunities for treatment.”