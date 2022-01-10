UB partners with Motion Project to grow specialized rehab center

“When I was introduced to Natalie, I was 'all in',” says Dr. Sisto.

Dr. Sisto has been a physical therapist for 35 years. She transferred to UB’s School of Public Health and Health Professions in 2018, following more than a decade as a professor and chair of Stony Brook University’s PhD program in health and rehabilitation science.

“Natalie’s vision of filling an important gap in care for those with spinal cord and brain injuries resonated with me ever since I attempted, but failed, to create a center like this at Stony Brook,” says Dr. Sisto.

Her enthusiasm for the idea was reignited when she met Natalie.

The partnership between the Center and UB has a wide scope with an even broader vision for the future. Frequent meetings between the Motion Project and UB teams help hone the Center’s activity-based therapy programs and connect UB students with hands-on internships at the Center.

Future collaborations include student research in UB’s Occupational Therapy Program; Barnhard informing UB labs with insights about the needs of people living with spinal cord injuries; and UB’s support for fundraising efforts needed to continue growing and refining the Center’s programs and equipment.