UB partners with Motion Project to grow specialized rehab center

In October of 2021, when Motion Project first opened the doors of its new facility, the Natalie Barnhard Center for Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation and Recovery, it already had the support of University at Buffalo.
UB’s School of Public Health and Health Professions announced a partnership with Motion Project in 2019, with an understanding that research and education would become part of the Center’s ongoing operations.
Natalie Barnhard, the visionary leader behind Motion Project who spent a decade recovering from a major spinal cord injury herself, had the foresight to reach out to UB when her specialized and cutting-edge rehabilitation center was still just an idea.
At the time, no facility within hundreds of miles of the Western New York region could offer gait training robotics, specialized equipment, and activity-based therapies ideal for supporting people who have experienced traumatic brain injuries, neurological disorders, and spinal cord injuries. Barnhard characterizes the resources available elsewhere in the region as very limited.
Barnhard initially reached out to Eric Alcott, University at Buffalo’s associate vice president for advancement in health sciences, who had been a great supporter of Motion Project’s early 5K walks and other initiatives. He shared their work with Dr. Sue Ann Sisto, professor and chair of UB’s rehabilitation science department.
“When I was introduced to Natalie, I was 'all in',” says Dr. Sisto.
Dr. Sisto has been a physical therapist for 35 years. She transferred to UB’s School of Public Health and Health Professions in 2018, following more than a decade as a professor and chair of Stony Brook University’s PhD program in health and rehabilitation science.
“Natalie’s vision of filling an important gap in care for those with spinal cord and brain injuries resonated with me ever since I attempted, but failed, to create a center like this at Stony Brook,” says Dr. Sisto.
Her enthusiasm for the idea was reignited when she met Natalie.
The partnership between the Center and UB has a wide scope with an even broader vision for the future. Frequent meetings between the Motion Project and UB teams help hone the Center’s activity-based therapy programs and connect UB students with hands-on internships at the Center.
Future collaborations include student research in UB’s Occupational Therapy Program; Barnhard informing UB labs with insights about the needs of people living with spinal cord injuries; and UB’s support for fundraising efforts needed to continue growing and refining the Center’s programs and equipment.
"We hope to work collaboratively to raise the resources necessary to serve more spinal cord injured individuals,” says Alcott. “The Center’s larger vision is to serve the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of each individual and their families.”
It’s also part of UB’s mission, says Alcott. Community engagement in the health sciences includes partnerships with organizations like Motion Project.
“These partnerships provide educational and research opportunities that inform future treatments and therapies. They also support future clinicians who will graduate and take care of the health needs of our community,” he says.
In fact, the offerings at the Natalie Barnhard Center for Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation are so unique that many additional medical facilities and organizations in Western New York have since reached out to the Motion Project team.
“We are eager to work with the community,” says Barnhard. “Motion Project’s goal is to ensure Western New Yorkers and their families going through this intense and life-changing experience have the resources they need to thrive.”
