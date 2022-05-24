UB doctor’s newborn screening legacy lives on through Guthrie Symposium

Known as the “father of newborn screening,” Guthrie spent his career researching the biological causes of developmental disabilities. In 1961, he was able to develop a strategy that has been used as the basis for screening several dozen metabolic and genetic disorders, allowing these disorders to then be treated right after birth.

“He developed a very simple test that uses a few drops of blood to tell us whether or not we need to treat an infant very soon after birth to prevent cognitive impairments,” Huang says of Guthrie, who died in 1995 at age 78.

