UB doctor’s newborn screening legacy lives on through Guthrie Symposium

Dr. Taosheng Huang didn’t have much of a connection to Western New York in 2020 when he was recruited to become the Chief of Human Genetics at the University at Buffalo, Director of Medical Genetics at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital and Program Director of Clinical Cancer Genetics at Great Lakes Cancer Center Collaborative.
People are also reading…
Part of the reason why he decided to bring his 25 years of clinical genetics and research experience to Buffalo was because he was inspired by the legacy of former UB professor and pediatrician Dr. Robert Guthrie.
Known as the “father of newborn screening,” Guthrie spent his career researching the biological causes of developmental disabilities. In 1961, he was able to develop a strategy that has been used as the basis for screening several dozen metabolic and genetic disorders, allowing these disorders to then be treated right after birth.
“He developed a very simple test that uses a few drops of blood to tell us whether or not we need to treat an infant very soon after birth to prevent cognitive impairments,” Huang says of Guthrie, who died in 1995 at age 78.
To honor Guthrie, UB and Oishei Children’s Hospital are hosting the second annual Robert Guthrie Symposium at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences on June 28, which would have been Guthrie’s 106th birthday. The focus of the all-day educational event is on the past, present and future of newborn screening and metabolic disorders.
The symposium is a forum for world-renowned experts to share their knowledge with doctors, as well as with families affected by these disorders. The day is set to start with opening remarks by Dr. Allison Brashear, who recently joined UB as Vice President for Health Sciences and dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. The event will feature various presentations, keynotes and panel sessions.
“We’re not only educating, we’re also celebrating the fact that Dr. Guthrie’s pioneering work launched a worldwide movement to screen infants for disease soon after birth,” Brashear says. “We are now testing for 50 disorders, but through continued research, the number of disorders tested is expected to grow exponentially.”
About 4 million babies are born in the U.S. ever year. To screen that many, a test needs to be simple and cheap. The Guthrie test – or “heel prick” test – is performed using filter paper and a drop of blood to screen for disorders that aren’t otherwise discovered at birth.
“You can imagine how many people have benefitted worldwide,” Huang says. “All of this started in Buffalo.”
Some of these disorders include PKU (phenylketonuria) and Krabbe disease, which Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer Jim Kelly’s son was born with in 1997.
WNY residents Mike and Janice Moceri have three children between the ages of 8-13 who were all born with PKU. Although greatly concerned at first, they were immediately put in touch with other local families who helped assure the couple that the diagnosis is very manageable with the right resources and adherence to a low-protein diet without meat, dairy, fish and most breads.
"I always like to tell people the kids are normal kids,” Mike says. “They're not defined by their disorder or disease, if you want to call it that. They swim competitively and succeed academically. While we do worry on a daily basis, we know that they’re well taken care of.”
New medication was introduced soon after the Moceris’ first son was born and, today, potential cures are on the way with gene therapy.
Huang received messages from all over the world following the inaugural symposium last year. The second annual event will be another reason for families to celebrate further hope for the future.