Turning the risk-takers loose to smartly innovate

And John, that’s what you do for a living; you find those disruptors and you find those new things. In your purview, what kind of challenges have you faced when you can’t do that social get together to create organic connections, so you have to orchestrate it a bit?

John Gavigan: This particular Covid era does not suit my personality style very well. I think most of you that know me pretty well know that I really enjoy being around humans and the social interaction, like most of us. So it’s really difficult, but I think that that’s part of the reason why we are embracing change.

I love what Candace has said, that change really equals innovation; they kind of go hand in hand. And when you’re facing an environment where upwards of 54% of our jobs are going to be displaced or disrupted by innovation over the next two decades, if we don’t embrace change or embrace a mindset of innovation, then it’s unlikely that communities that we really care about – like the Western New York community and our families and the neighborhoods that roll up into it – are going to be as optimal of places to be a part of long term.