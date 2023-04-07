Ian Suchan attended summer crew camp at West Side Rowing Club several years ago, trying rowing for the first time in eighth grade. He hasn’t left the sport since.
“That’s how a lot of local kids get involved in rowing,” says Suchan, now the club’s director of administration & community engagement. “They try crew camp for a summer or even a week and get hooked.”
West Side Rowing Club’s crew camp is back this year, with half-day and full-day program options for families throughout the summer. Middle and high school students ages 11-16 can attend not only to learn a fun sport they can do for life, but also practice teamwork and leadership while having some fun with traditional camp activities as well.
Thanks to funding from The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, middle school-aged participants whose families qualify can attend camp for free. To check eligibility for financial assistance, visit WSRC.org/financial-aid.
“There are very few sports that rely so heavily on working exactly in sync,” Suchan says. “This experience provides a mix of leadership and listening skills, as well as lessons in responsibility at a young age. When you’re working together to launch and then move a 60-foot shell down the river, it’s an incredible experience.”
Kirk Lang, president of West Side Rowing Club, adds that crew camp is the perfect opportunity for children to spend summer outdoors getting exercise and making new friends.
“Our summer crew camp is ideal for youth without rowing experience and is specifically designed as an introduction to the sport,” Lang says. “Individuals with prior rowing experience are welcome to join along seasoned campers, as they’ll benefit from additional practice time on the water and build skills to improve their overall technique.”
A typical camp week will begin with some “classroom” time, introducing the kids to the sport and learning the terminology. Each practice includes basic land training and stretching. From there, campers move to the indoor rowing machines to get a feel for the proper movement. For the majority of the week, the kids gain experience right on the water, along the Niagara River and Black Rock Canal.
With Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park right across the street, coaches also sometimes lead kickball, foursquare games or set up basketball hoops near the boathouse for the all-day camp session.
“No athletic experience is necessary, but a willingness to take on new physical challenges and an interest in learning new things is helpful,” Lang says. “Our hope by the end of each session is that rowers will gain the confidence and skills necessary to participate in a scrimmage, or mini-regatta, with fellow campers.”
After participating in summer crew camp, many kids choose to register for West Side Rowing Club’s year-round programming, and some move on to high school programs.
West Side’s staff and coaches demonstrate the camp’s high retention rate themselves, as many are crew camp alumni. However, the camp experience benefits all participants, whether they choose to stick with the sport or not. Visit WSRC.org/summer-crew-camp to learn more.
“Our goal is to teach tangible lessons and values these youth can apply to wherever they go from their time with us,” says Suchan.
West Side Rowing Club Summer Crew Camp schedule
Sign up at WSRC.org/summer-crew-camp
Crew Camp (half day – two-week session)
Monday through Friday, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Ages 11-16
Week 1: June 19-30
Week 2: July 10-21
Week 3: July 24-Aug. 4
Crew Camp (full Day – one-week session)
Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Ages 11-16
Week 1: June 26-30
Week 2: July 10-14
Week 3: July 17-21
Week 4: July 24-28
Sculling Camp (90 minutes – two-week session)
Monday through Friday, 8:30-10 a.m.
Ages 14+
Week 1: June 19-30
Week 2: July 10-July 21
Week 3: July 24-Aug. 4
Week 4: Aug. 14-25
Junior Programming
Ages U17/U19/U23
June 19-Aug. 13 (no programming July 3-4)