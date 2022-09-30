There’s still time to nominate your employer for WNY’s Top Workplaces 2023

Keep the submissions coming. The deadline to nominate your employer to be recognized among Western New York’s Top Workplaces has been extended to Oct. 28.
Thirty-eight local companies have already signed up to take part in this year’s program. If you’re proud of your workplace, visit go.buffalonews.com/topworkplaces or call (716) 748-7196 for a chance to put it in the spotlight.
People are also reading…
Top Workplaces is a program that identifies and celebrates local companies that excel at organizational health and employee engagement. For the second straight year, The Buffalo News is partnering with Energage – a national employer recognition program – to assess top local workplaces based on anonymous employee feedback surveys.
Any organization – public, private, non-profit or government – with 35 or more employees in the Buffalo Niagara region is eligible to participate. Companies are evaluated by their employees using a short 24-question survey conducted through November.
The results will be compiled and published in a widely distributed Top Workplaces publication in early 2023.
Whether you’re seeking workers in hospitality, healthcare or another industry, prospective employees often base their job search on word-of-mouth and company reputation before committing their time and talent. In a competitive job market, being named one of the Top Workplaces in Western New York can help your company stand out.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” says Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces does this, and it pays dividends.”
In addition to a recruitment boost, results from the Top Workplaces survey can also help companies evaluate their organizational health by revealing problem areas and identifying opportunities for improvement. Being identified as a Top Workplace also raises a company’s profile within the Western New York business community, creating potential new business opportunities and boosting employee morale.
“Local businesses are the fabric of our community and the foundation of our continuing resurgence in Buffalo,” says Tom Wiley, Publisher and President of The Buffalo News. “We are excited for the opportunity to give credit where credit is due, and to provide a platform to recognize top local businesses.”
To nominate an employer, visit go.buffalonews.com/topworkplaces or call (716) 748-7196.