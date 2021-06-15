The return to the office after COVID

For millions of Americans who reported to an office five days a week, the Covid-19 pandemic upended that routine. A return to the office means that employers have a responsibility to create a workplace environment that addresses common and justifiable concerns over air quality and safety.
An employer’s actionable response to protect workers from Covid-19 plays a key role in helping to prevent spread.
The effort is more complicated than just converting daily staff meetings into Zoom calls. Employers are providing a more distributed approach to the workplace’s physical layout as well. Rather than having one large communal break room, for example, spaces are being split into smaller nooks that attract fewer people at a time.
Reinventing the workplace to ensure that people feel safe doesn’t only apply to physical space. Since newer evidence shows Covid-19 can remain airborne for an extended period of time, return-to-work plans also must include upgrading behind-the-wall infrastructure to improve air quality.
Airborne transmission
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believes that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, spreads from person to person primarily through droplets produced when people cough, sneeze or speak. Transmission can occur when an infected person is in close contact (less than one meter apart) with others, causing widespread concerns about returning to the workplace.
How employers can navigate the return-to-work plan
Return plans will include the obvious: encouraging 100% vaccination, implementing physical distancing and employing hygiene best practices. But there are systemic solutions that also need to be implemented.
Employers are upgrading their air filtration systems to ensure they are addressing every possible source of virus transmission. The need has never been greater for state-of-the-art heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) filters that can help reduce airborne contaminants and eliminate the spread of viruses in indoor spaces. Companies worldwide are reconfiguring the airflow and air infrastructure in their buildings to increase productivity while helping keep employees safe.
Installing better ventilation infrastructure demonstrates a company’s honest regard for employee safety and will significantly increase people’s comfort levels for going back to work. To eliminate social anxiety, air purifiers are being used to filter out indoor allergens and pollutants in order to help prevent Covid-19 from spreading in shared workspaces. IQAir technology helps offices achieve the cleanest air by capturing aerosols and contaminated particles that tend to linger indoors, especially in older buildings. These HVAC air filtration systems, with MERV ratings of 16 and above, can capture up to 95% of airborne particles in the air we breathe.