The return to the office after COVID

How employers can navigate the return-to-work plan

Return plans will include the obvious: encouraging 100% vaccination, implementing physical distancing and employing hygiene best practices. But there are systemic solutions that also need to be implemented.

Employers are upgrading their air filtration systems to ensure they are addressing every possible source of virus transmission. The need has never been greater for state-of-the-art heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) filters that can help reduce airborne contaminants and eliminate the spread of viruses in indoor spaces. Companies worldwide are reconfiguring the airflow and air infrastructure in their buildings to increase productivity while helping keep employees safe.

Installing better ventilation infrastructure demonstrates a company’s honest regard for employee safety and will significantly increase people’s comfort levels for going back to work. To eliminate social anxiety, air purifiers are being used to filter out indoor allergens and pollutants in order to help prevent Covid-19 from spreading in shared workspaces. IQAir technology helps offices achieve the cleanest air by capturing aerosols and contaminated particles that tend to linger indoors, especially in older buildings. These HVAC air filtration systems, with MERV ratings of 16 and above, can capture up to 95% of airborne particles in the air we breathe.