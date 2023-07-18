A teenager recently swiped his Laughband in the Stand-Up Lounge exhibit at the National Comedy Center, as a clip of a longtime comic played and his image popped up on surface of the lounge table he and his dad shared.

“You’re a fan of Steven Wright?” he asked his son, with a bit of a pleasant surprise.

“No, I wasn’t,” he answered. “I didn’t even know him.”

Like any good comedian would, the National Comedy Center read the room.

With more than 50 immersive experiences, each visitor starts by creating a Sense of Humor profile that’s stored on a wristband, allowing the 37,000-square-foot center to present content based on personalized tastes.

“It’s fun when one generation discovers another’s comedy” says Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center. “Those moments happen a lot here. We’re making connections with comedy.”

Located in Jamestown, just a 75-minute drive from Buffalo, the National Comedy Center is a state-of-the-art, interactive destination where adults can release their inner-child and, this summer, children can learn about the history of comedy hands-on – for free.

A perfect day trip for a family, up to two kids, age 17 and under, will be admitted at no cost with an accompanying paying adult through Sept. 4. It's a special offer, made possible by Shults Auto Group, in celebration of the National Comedy Center being named to U.S. News & World Report’s list of the Top 25 Family Weekend Getaways in the country – joining Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

“Whether you’re placing an object on the Prop Stars table to see clips of its use throughout comedy history, sifting through George Carlin’s joke notes, trying your hand at classic comedy scenes and stand-up karaoke, or laughing uncontrollably at the sounds of the prank bench – you’re going to have a good time,” says Gunderson. “It’s like we curated comedy’s greatest hits and then placed visitors in an experience enjoying how the sauce was made.”

The opener is Johnny Carson: The Immersive Experience, with hologram host Jimmy Fallon and original commentary from Mel Brooks, Steve Martin, George Wallace, Bette Midler, Jay Leno and more. The punch line is a sense of humor analysis – a finale reflecting a visitor’s sense of humor back at them.

In between, visitors hear straight hear straight from the mouths of some of the all-time greats as they navigate a late-night studio control booth, trace comedians’ career arcs at the Comedy Continuum wall and learn about the history of boundary-pushing comedy in the Blue Room (18+). Artifacts from Chaplin’s cane to the Seinfeld “puffy shirt” to the creative papers of sketch comedy show In Living Color annotate the tech-immersive experience, allowing visitors to stand in the presence of the DNA of the greats of all time.

A kids map also provides a guide to the exhibits where they can play with props, design cartoons and memes, become a foley artist, perform standup and recreate famous scenes in front of a green screen.

“Visitors can have a completely passive experience or an active one,” Gunderson says. “While we have a participatory wing where you can try your hand at the craft, many people just love to relax and be immersed in a curation of comedy’s funniest material.”

The goal is to have visitors of all generations leave with a new appreciation for comedy – from Lucille Ball and Carl Reiner to the stars of today, such as Taylor Tomlinson and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, who are headlining the National Comedy Center’s annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival Aug. 2-6, along with showcases of the best stand-ups from all over the country. (Find tickets here!)

“Whether it’s in the museum experience named one of TIME’s ‘World’s Greatest Places,’ or at the live shows during the comedy festival, you’re going to laugh. And nobody who laughs for hours straight has ever said they had a bad time.”