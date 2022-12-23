Sweepstakes winners treated to surprising sights and football in a snow globe

Even four days later, Felicia Mathews’ voice was still hoarse from the Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills game on Dec. 17.
It may have taken two hours to get back to downtown Buffalo from Orchard Park following the 32-29 Bills win, but the snow globe spectacle was worth it for the time spent back home.
“I’ve never been to a snow game like that,” says Mathews, 57, an East Buffalo native who has lived in Oregon since 2004.“The stadium was high energy, and the fan base really is the best. We have a great team and I hope we make it to the Super Bowl. We’re close.”
Mathews and New York City resident Lily Wolfe spent a long weekend in Western New York as the winners of Be in Buffalo’s Hometown Touchdown sweepstakes, a campaign that was advertised to expats and Bills fans across the country – including in more than 80 Bills Backers Bars. The winners and a guest of their choosing received airfare, hotel stay and tickets to the game against Miami.
While Mathews returns home at least once a year to visit friends and family, the avid Bills fan hadn’t attended a game since moving to the West Coast. For Wolfe, though, it was her first time in Buffalo and her first experience at a professional football game.
“It felt like I was at the Super Bowl,” says Wolfe, a Westchester native who graduated college in 2020. “People were parking miles away and had little fires going, and the game itself with the snow and being really close added to it even more. Every single person was decked out in Bills colors and having a blast.”
As the region’s talent attraction organization, Be in Buffalo is not only capitalizing on the national prominence of the Bills, but also the city’s world-class food and architecture, low cost of living and ongoing business renaissance as it introduces – or reintroduces – a new Buffalo to an entire generation of people with the skills needed to build an economy of the future.
For first-time guests like Wolfe, and even expats such as Mathews, visitors routinely come away with a new perspective.
Mathews remembers walking down a boarded-up Chippewa growing up and is annually amazed by the new development, especially by the waterfront. She continues to be awed by the beauty of some of her favorite spots:Niagara Falls, Tifft Nature Preserve, the Botanical Gardens and Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica.
Buffalo comes up as a conversation topic from time to time amongst Wolfe’s NYC friend group – which includes some Bills fans, SUNY grads and Rochester natives – so after winning, she canceled a pre-scheduled trip to Florida to find out what all the talk was truly about.
“I anticipated it being even smaller and more suburban,” she says, “so I was surprised that it has a city feel and some diversity and things to do and places to eat. It’s not just the same five spots that everybody goes to; it’s a little bigger and more developed than I anticipated.”
Wolfe’s packed itinerary included dinner at Patina 250 in The Westin Buffalo, a night hopping around the city’s bar scene, a walk around Canalside, shopping in the Elmwood Village and, of course, tailgating before the Bills game.
But that left so much more that Wolfe wants to do, such as visit Niagara Falls, Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House and Delaware Park, among other destinations.
“I think it would be fun to come back for a weekend,” she says. “If I can get a flight not for an arm and a leg, it’s a great little weekend spot.”
After nearly 20 years away, Mathews is considering moving back to Buffalo within the next year or two to be closer to her now elderly mother. Last weekend’s visit showed her just how much she loves her city and all the things that it has to offer – Super Bowl aspirations included.
“It’s nice to travel and do things,” she says, “but there’s no place like home … and it’s got a pretty great football team.”