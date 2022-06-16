Surf ‘n’ turf into Father’s Day with 2 Forks Up

Put the grill away and let 2 Forks Up do the cooking for dad.

Open an extra day for Father’s Day from noon-10 p.m., the Getzville seafood destination has it all for lunch and dinner this Sunday.

Tables fill up fast, so owner Al Green always recommends reservations. The latest Father’s Day reservation time is 8 p.m.

“We’ll start dad off with a mimosa on the house,” Green says. “We’ve also come up with a few delicious dad cocktails featuring bourbons and whiskeys.”

With a dozen options featuring combinations of steak, lobster, crab and shrimp, look no further than the surf ‘n’ turf specials.

Most popular is the 12-ounce Angus ribeye and a whole Maine lobster served with mashed potatoes, vegetable, roll and butter. Or vary up the seafood with Alaskan King Crab legs or skewered shrimp instead.

“We actually cook each lobster fresh and pick our own meat for our lobster rolls, tacos, lasagna, bites and more,” Green says. “There is nothing tastier than a fresh and non-frozen piece of lobster.”

The start of summer also means the return of fresh clams and oysters. Eat them raw or have the clams steamed while eating in secluded comfort on 2 Forks Up’s large outdoor patio, weather dependent.

“We serve up the best raw oysters and clams around,” Green says. “We currently sell thousands of steamed clams weekly and we’re excited to offer our customers oysters from all over the world, brought in for us to shuck and serve you fresh.”

New to an always-evolving menu include a seafood nachos appetizer and lobster mac and cheese. Plus, there’s a lobster and crab combo that will fill any stomach.

Another option is the one-of-a-kind lobster roll.

“We believe in lobster purity,” Green says. “No complicated fillers and special sauces. Eat it like it’s made to be eaten – with warm butter or very light mayo.”

Wash down the freshest seafood in Western New York with wine by the glass and bottle, a variety of beers on tap or a tropical summer cocktail – such as Al’s Summer Delight, peach sangria or spiked lemonade.

To top it off, browse the walk-up dessert display case and pick out the exact treat – like peanut butter pie or triple layer chocolate cheesecake – that catches your eye.

“Give dad or that special man in your life a break this weekend,” says Green, who adds that 2 Forks Up is celebrating graduates all month long as well.

2 Forks Up is open five days a week: Tuesday-Thursday from 4-9:30 p.m. (last reservation at 8 p.m.); Friday from noon-10 p.m. (last reservation at 8:30 p.m.); and Saturday from 4-10 p.m. (last reservation at 8:30 p.m.).