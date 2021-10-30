State-of-the-art diagnostic technology backed by compassionate care at the VA

With more than 75 years of providing medical care to Veterans, the Veterans Health Administration (VA) remains on the cutting edge of techniques and technology in its mission to provide the best possible care for its patients.

This ethos is quite evident in the Radiology and Nuclear Medicine departments at VA Western New York Healthcare System, located on Bailey Avenue.

“Our technology and our staff’s advanced certifications surpass community standards,” says Diana O’Bryan, head of the Radiology Department. “We read 97% of cases within 24 hours.”

In Radiology, a more spacious MRI reduces tension for patients who struggle with close quarters, and sedation is available for those who simply can’t tolerate the procedure. Mammogram equipment provides 2D as well as 3D tomosynthesis, which allows cross-sectioning of the scan for a deeper and more thorough read.

“Our mammography scans and diagnostic screenings are checked while the patient is still here,” says Lynn Sielski, the lead mammography technologist. “The patient leaves with the results, and we can redo the test right then if it reveals any need for additional information.”