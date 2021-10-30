State-of-the-art diagnostic technology backed by compassionate care at the VA

With more than 75 years of providing medical care to Veterans, the Veterans Health Administration (VA) remains on the cutting edge of techniques and technology in its mission to provide the best possible care for its patients.
This ethos is quite evident in the Radiology and Nuclear Medicine departments at VA Western New York Healthcare System, located on Bailey Avenue.
“Our technology and our staff’s advanced certifications surpass community standards,” says Diana O’Bryan, head of the Radiology Department. “We read 97% of cases within 24 hours.”
In Radiology, a more spacious MRI reduces tension for patients who struggle with close quarters, and sedation is available for those who simply can’t tolerate the procedure. Mammogram equipment provides 2D as well as 3D tomosynthesis, which allows cross-sectioning of the scan for a deeper and more thorough read.
“Our mammography scans and diagnostic screenings are checked while the patient is still here,” says Lynn Sielski, the lead mammography technologist. “The patient leaves with the results, and we can redo the test right then if it reveals any need for additional information.”
Most of the technological equipment in the department is fewer than three years old, and new equipment is expected to arrive in 2022.
Additionally, patients can have the stress test required to begin a radiological or nuclear medicine procedure completed within two hours, right inside the department.
“Our goal is to make the patient experience as simple and comfortable as possible,” says O’Bryan. “We are also very focused on achieving thorough results as efficiently as possible.”
Down the hall, Supervisor Kelly Molik oversees the hospital’s Nuclear Medicine Department. Here, too, the goal of providing the most thorough and efficient service drives patient care.
The department features a new SPECT/CT imaging system, state-of-the-art technology that allows doctor’s to diagnose and treat various diseases by examining organ function and structure. The PET/CT scanner identifies changes at a cellular level, allowing professionals to detect disease earlier in its onset than other imaging tests. It is another piece of equipment unavailable elsewhere in the area.
Student residents of the University at Buffalo School of Medicine’s Department of Nuclear Medicine learn on the equipment here, providing valuable synergy between the two facilities in one of many departments.
Beyond technology, the VA of WNY’s Radiology and Nuclear Medicine teams are also committed to providing the human element – compassionate care.
“We see people who need someone to listen to them, someone who recognizes what they’ve been through or how they feel,” says Matt Machtel, lead CT technologist. “Many of the professionals who work at this hospital are Veterans. We understand.”
The VA Western New York Healthcare System is located at 3495 Bailey Ave. near Main St. in Buffalo. Veterans can also expect free parking and efficient patient check-in.
To learn if you’re eligible or to make an appointment visit va.gov/western-new-york-health-care or call 855-829-6636.