Starting the conversation, one card at a time

How often have you found yourself participating in office-mandated training sessions from behind your screen? The series of lectures and short quizzes that test our understanding of company ethics and diversity can feel more like a task than an opportunity for self-reflection.
Delving into these topics in relation to the workplace and beyond is undeniably important. But when it comes to fostering an environment where bias is openly addressed, racial stereotypes questioned and change encouraged, peer-to-peer conversation is key – and Kezia Pearson and Sarah Pearson-Collins have developed just the tool to get colleagues talking.
The pair recently launched Pulling the Race Card, an interactive exercise to encourage honest discussion and debunk learned stereotypes in a judgement-free space.
“We want people to begin having conversations about race so that we can move past what feels like the elephant in the room,” says Sarah. “Either no one wants to talk about it or those who do don’t know where to start.”
The premise of the exercise is simple, but the conversations it encourages can be eye opening. Each participant receives one “fact” and one “fiction” card. From the main deck, a statement card is drawn for all players to consider. Each statement card includes a phrase about a racial stereotype or perception that Sarah and Kezia either heard repeatedly in the media, personally experienced or found in their research. Once the statement is read, each player chooses to hold up their “fact” or “fiction” card – and that’s where the conversation begins.
If participants want to educate themselves further before sharing their perspective, each statement card includes a QR code to statistics, videos or articles on the topic.
“No one wants to feel uncomfortable at work, yet so many people do on a daily basis,” says Kezia. “Until we start conversations with peers and hold ourselves accountable to personal biases, that dynamic is never going to end,” she says.
The hope is that participants will question their opinions, reflect on how they learned them and, if they’re not valid, receive the information and encouragement to change them. It’s just one small step towards the greater goal of eliminating racism in all its forms.
“We know that a deck of cards isn’t going to end racism,” says Sarah. “But it's like a pebble that’s thrown into a lake. There are different stages of change, and this exercise gives people the opportunity to self-reflect and maybe discover opportunities to grow.”
One deck of cards, a judgment-free space and a group of folks committed to being part of the solution, whether in the office or in the community: that’s all that’s needed to start a candid conversation about race.
“Change can't happen without your voice – it’s just that simple,” says Kezia. “If you feel that change needs to happen, you need to get involved. We need your voice.”
Pulling the Race Card
pullingtheracecard.com | 716.341.2665