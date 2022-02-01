Starting the conversation, one card at a time

How often have you found yourself participating in office-mandated training sessions from behind your screen? The series of lectures and short quizzes that test our understanding of company ethics and diversity can feel more like a task than an opportunity for self-reflection.

Delving into these topics in relation to the workplace and beyond is undeniably important. But when it comes to fostering an environment where bias is openly addressed, racial stereotypes questioned and change encouraged, peer-to-peer conversation is key – and Kezia Pearson and Sarah Pearson-Collins have developed just the tool to get colleagues talking.

The pair recently launched Pulling the Race Card, an interactive exercise to encourage honest discussion and debunk learned stereotypes in a judgement-free space.

“We want people to begin having conversations about race so that we can move past what feels like the elephant in the room,” says Sarah. “Either no one wants to talk about it or those who do don’t know where to start.”