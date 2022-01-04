Southwest beef & sweet potato skillet – an easy family meal

Buffalo’s favorite chef is heating up his skillet for this easy, one-pot dinner. Watch Chef Darian Bryan of The Plating Society whip up a family favorite in just three steps – then give it a try yourself!
Southwest beef & sweet potato skillet
4 servings
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 1/2 cup onion, diced
- 1 lb. lean ground beef
- 5 tsp. chili powder
- 2 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 tsp. garlic, grated
- 2 cups sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
- 14.5-oz. can fire roasted diced tomatoes
- 4-oz. can diced green chiles
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste
- Cilantro, for garnish (optional)
Step 1
Heat the olive oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add in the ground beef and diced onion and crumble the beef with a wooden spoon. Add 1 tbsp. chili powder, 1 tsp. cumin and season with salt and pepper.
When the beef is nearly cooked through, add in the garlic and cook for another minute. Drain off fat if you’d like.
Step 2
Add the diced sweet potato, fire roasted tomatoes, green chiles, water, 2 tsp. chili powder, 1 tsp. cumin, salt and pepper to the skillet. Stir everything together and cover it with a lid. Lower the heat and let it simmer for about 20 minutes, until the sweet potatoes are tender.
Step 3
Top the mixture generously with shredded cheese and cover and cover with the lid for a minute until the cheese is melted. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve.