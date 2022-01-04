 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southwest beef & sweet potato skillet – an easy family meal
0 comments

Southwest beef & sweet potato skillet – an easy family meal

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Chef-Darian-x-Tops-Southwest-skillet.jpg
Photography / Alana Adetola Arts

Buffalo’s favorite chef is heating up his skillet for this easy, one-pot dinner. Watch Chef Darian Bryan of The Plating Society whip up a family favorite in just three steps – then give it a try yourself!  

Southwest beef & sweet potato skillet

4 servings

  • 1 tbsp. olive oil
  • 1/2 cup onion, diced
  • 1 lb. lean ground beef
  • 5 tsp. chili powder
  • 2 tsp. ground cumin
  • 1 tsp. garlic, grated
  • 2 cups sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 14.5-oz. can fire roasted diced tomatoes
  • 4-oz. can diced green chiles
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste
  • Cilantro, for garnish (optional)
Chef-Darian-x-Tops-Southwest-skillet-recipe.jpg

Step 1

Heat the olive oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add in the ground beef and diced onion and crumble the beef with a wooden spoon. Add 1 tbsp. chili powder, 1 tsp. cumin and season with salt and pepper.

When the beef is nearly cooked through, add in the garlic and cook for another minute. Drain off fat if you’d like.

Step 2

Add the diced sweet potato, fire roasted tomatoes, green chiles, water, 2 tsp. chili powder, 1 tsp. cumin, salt and pepper to the skillet. Stir everything together and cover it with a lid. Lower the heat and let it simmer for about 20 minutes, until the sweet potatoes are tender.

Step 3

Top the mixture generously with shredded cheese and cover and cover with the lid for a minute until the cheese is melted. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve.

Presented by Tops Friendly Markets

Tops-60thexploringlockup.jpg
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News