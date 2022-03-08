Shrimp and pesto pasta – a quick and easy dinner

While pasta is cooking, heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet. Add the mushrooms and cook until somewhat softened, about 5 minutes. Add shrimp and cook for 2 additional minutes, stirring frequently. Pour the white wine into the skillet and use the spoon to loosen any browned bits from the pan. Stir in the pesto, thyme leaves, chicken broth and lemon juice. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 1 minute.