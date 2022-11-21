 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sausage stuffing bites – a crowd-pleaser Thanksgiving appetizer

Stuffing bites

These sausage stuffing bites bring all the best flavors of Thanksgiving into one flavor-packed morsel.

 Photography / Alana Adetola Arts
It can be hard to come up with a holiday appetizer that appeals to everyone, but this flavor-packed bite by Chef Darian Bryan of The Plating Society has us eager to entertain.

Sausage, stuffing and the herbs and spices of Thanksgiving combine for a savory, satisfying morsel, highlighted by the sweet-and-tart cranberry dipping sauce. These are also a perfect way to use up some of those leftovers!

Sausage stuffing bites

Stuffing bites recipe

Cranberry dipping sauce

  • 1 cup cranberry sauce, either homemade or canned (whole berry)
  • 1/4 cup TOPS orange juice
  • Pinch of sea salt

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°. Make the stuffing base by melting butter in a pan over medium heat. Add onion, celery and thyme and cook for several minutes, till fragrant and softened. Add chicken stock and bread, stirring to combine until most liquid is absorbed.

Step 2

In a large mixing bowl, add the stuffing, sausage, cheese, cranberries and eggs and mix with your hands until combined. Season to taste.

Step 3

Using a medium cookie scoop or a spoon, scoop the mixture into balls and place onto a parchment-lined baking pan (easy clean up!). You should get about 40 sausage stuffing bites.

Step 4

Bake the stuffing bites for 20-25 minutes, until browned on top.

Step 5

While the bites are in the oven, prepare the cranberry dipping sauce. In a small saucepan over medium heat, mix the cranberry sauce and orange juice, stirring frequently to combine. Simmer until sauce has thickened a bit, enough to cling to the back of your spoon. Season to taste.

Step 6

Place dipping sauce in a serving bowl and surround with sausage stuffing bites. Serve warm!

