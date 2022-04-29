Russell’s Tree & Shrub Farm seeds success for over 30 years

“What makes Russell’s Tree & Shrub Farm different is that they have, or can get, whatever I need. Whether I need 13 or 300 trees, they have me covered,” says John Mallia, the owner of J & L Premier Landscaping and a customer of Russell’s for more than 25 years.

J & L, like hundreds of other area landscapers, relies on the team at Russell’s Tree & Shrub Farm for its ever-changing seasonal plant, tree and shrub needs.

Fresh (and endless) inventory

A stock of 50 varieties of hydrangea and more than 25 types of boxwood shrubs alone reveals what local landscapers value here: fresh, varied inventory of all shapes and sizes available in large quantities.

“We have the infrastructure to restock most of the garden center in a very short period of time,” says Mark McLean, Russell’s Retail Operations Manager. “Because of this, our customers have access to the freshest plant material. Most garden centers receive plants once or twice a week. During peak season, we have multiple trucks of fresh plants come in almost every day.”

In addition to truckloads of plants and perennials arriving from New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania, Russell’s grows its own shade and ornamental trees on a 90-plus-acre farm in Elma. This gives its team of professionals control over the quality of the trees from seedlings to mature plants.

“Out on our farm we have thousands of trees planted, just waiting for new homes,” says Chris Zeisz, one of the center’s most knowledgeable managers.

Experience creates optimal service

Zeisz spent more than a decade working in greenhouses followed by more than two decades in nurseries.

He notes that a very specific expertise is required to manage a large volume of perishable inventory, not to mention the level of knowledge and skill foundational to maintaining a successful tree farm.

“We share well over a hundred years of experience here in the nursery and out on the farm. There’s no way to know everything there is to know about horticulture, botany and landscaping in one lifetime,” says Zeisz, “so we rely on each other. Every one of us is knowledgeable in different ways.”

This level of know-how, when coupled with incredible inventory, leads to success for Russell’s retail and landscaping clients.

“You can gain a lot just by walking around the center with any member of our team, even if it’s only for a few minutes,” McLean says. “Having a staff in a retail environment with a specialized expertise on a product line as broad and diverse as nursey stock is something of a dying art.”

Digital tools make upgrades easy

The pandemic fueled an already growing interest in landscaping and indoor plants, McLean notes. One of the ways the team at Russell’s addressed this was by adding online services.

Today, homeowners can log on to the company’s website for landscaping design services. By completing a questionnaire and uploading photos of the yard in question, the team at Russell’s will lay out a beautiful landscape design at no charge. Automating this system through its website has increased the volume of requests, and it has also added efficiency to the process.

Additionally, determining the volume of mulch, soil or various types of gravel one might need has never been easier via Russell’s online calculator tool. At RussellsNY.com, there’s a calculator for building a retaining wall as well.

There are things people still prefer to handle in-person; according to both McLean and Zeisz, stopping by the garden center in East Amherst will do the trick.

“We give advice out all day,” says McLean. “If someone has problems with an area that gets too much water, not enough sun or they just want to be sure a specific plant or tree will work in a specific area, take a picture and stop in. That’s what we’re here for!”