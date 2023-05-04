Ask high school seniors Declan King and Meredith Ernst how they fell in love with rowing and they both say no activity compares to the sense of teamwork and camaraderie, or the rush of gliding along the water.
“Being on the water is just awesome,” King says. “It’s beautiful, you’re in the sun, and the feeling of getting it right and being in tune with your teammates – it’s unmatched.”
King first participated in West Side Rowing Club’s Summer Crew Camp in seventh grade and hasn’t stopped rowing since. A former competitive swimmer, he turned his focus solely to rowing for City Honors High School during his sophomore year.
“There’s a real team aspect to rowing,” says King. “You have better connections with your teammates and it’s really rewarding to see over time, as you put in the work, how much you’re improving.”
Ernst also began rowing the summer before seventh grade after trying West Side’s summer camp. As a senior at Amherst High School, set to go to Providence College in the fall, Ernst says she stuck with rowing after seeing all the people who came back to West Side long after they graduated high school.
“Rowing is a lifetime sport in a way that a lot of other sports aren’t,” Ernst says. “You come to West Side, and you see people who are 60 years old who are still rowing and racing and it’s inspiring. That’s something I felt I couldn’t get with other sports and activities.”
Lily Keane, head coach of the West Side junior team, is one of the many former youth rowers who have come back to teach. She describes rowing as a great sport to complement the aerobic training of cross-country runners, swimmers and basketball players. She also points to West Side’s year-round programming as an opportunity for people to try the sport any time.
“Summer is a great season to try rowing at our summer crew camps,” Keane says. “But we offer programming all year long, with the only indoor rowing tanks in the area.”
While West Side Rowing Club offers year-round training, spring and summer mark the primary competitive seasons. In the spring, high school students row and compete with their scholastic teams. If their high school doesn’t have a team, they row with West Side’s team. When school is out, the teams come to West Side and train and compete together.
“The cool thing about the summer is that all the kids who are competing through the school year for their different scholastic teams, they all row for the rowing club in the summer,” Keane says. “It’s a pretty special competitive environment the kids really enjoy.”
Youth rowers entering sixth grade and up can join West Side’s programs at any time, as summer rowing camps offer a fun opportunity to learn while gaining some experience on the water. In addition to open houses, youth and parents interested in learning more can check out the club’s John Bennett Regatta on May 7, held along the Black Rock Canal.
West Side Rowing Club open house schedule
Sign up at WSRC.org/summer-crew-camp
May 17, 7-8 p.m.
May 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m.