While one in every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and one in every six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, the standards of care for both diseases are on vastly different timelines.

“Generally speaking, the treatments for breast cancer are much more advanced,” says Raja Cheruvu, MD, FACR, president of Windsong Radiology. “Prostate cancer is about 30 years behind the curve.”

That’s about to change.

Windsong has already been on the cutting edge of prostate care since 2011, when it first introduced 3T MRIs to patients as a more targeted screening method for diagnosing prostate cancer than conventional ultrasound tests.

“The beauty now with the advancements in technology is that the radiologist can see the mass on MRI and have the MRI pictures guide us during the biopsy rather than using ultrasound, which is less accurate and more invasive,” Cheruvu says. “There are only a handful of places in the country that use this cutting-edge technology.”

Later this year, Windsong will be adding a new outpatient procedure called TULSA-PRO, which stands for transurethral ultrasound ablation. Headquartered just across the border in Mississauga, Ont., it’s a radiation-free, incision-free and minimally invasive way to treat prostate cancer and prostate enlargement known as BPH (benign prostatic hypertrophy).

“We’ve been involved in the early detection of prostate cancer for a number of years,” Cheruvu says. “Early detection is great, but the next step is treatment. It’s always been a dream of mine to offer the full gamut of services for prostate care.”

Historically, for men who have a small mass in their prostate gland, a doctor would need to take out the entire prostate. That could potentially lead to some serious side effects, says Cheruvu, such as impotence and incontinence.

“In a way, the treatment is almost worse than the disease because a lot of these prostate cancers might be small or slow growing,” Cheruvu adds. “But if you take a 60-year-old and now he’s impotent and incontinent, he’s got to live with that for the next 30 years.”

But with TULSA-PRO, physicians can either ablate the whole gland or a targeted portion. It’s a personalized procedure based on the patient’s unique anatomy and prostate disease.

“You essentially burn the cancer, which decreases the risk of incontinence and erectile dysfunction,” Cheruvu says. “It’s exciting to be able to offer anxious patients all of these services in an outpatient setting requiring no overnight stay.”

And it will all be done right in Williamsville at Windsong, one of the first non-academic locations in the country to do so.

“Interestingly enough, I just saw a case where there was a guy from Cattaraugus County who ended up having this procedure done in Atlanta,” Cheruvu says. “Patients will soon be able to drive or fly into Buffalo from all over the U.S. and Canada to take advantage of this revolutionary technology.”