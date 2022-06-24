Resurgence in the Park brings summer of family-friendly fun to Delaware Park

Owner Jeff Ware remembers the excitement when Resurgence Brewing Company relocated from its original location on Niagara Street to a state-of-the-art facility at 55 Chicago St. in 2019.

Three years later, Resurgence is expanding again.

While this summer’s move isn’t quite as monumental, the official opening of Resurgence in the Park was met with the same type of enthusiasm.

About 100 people – both devoted Resurgence drinkers as well as inquisitive minds passing through Delaware Park – made their way to the Parkside Lodge at 84 Parkside Ave. last Friday for the official launch party of Resurgence in the Park.