Resurgence in the Park brings summer of family-friendly fun to Delaware Park

Owner Jeff Ware remembers the excitement when Resurgence Brewing Company relocated from its original location on Niagara Street to a state-of-the-art facility at 55 Chicago St. in 2019.
Three years later, Resurgence is expanding again.
While this summer’s move isn’t quite as monumental, the official opening of Resurgence in the Park was met with the same type of enthusiasm.
About 100 people – both devoted Resurgence drinkers as well as inquisitive minds passing through Delaware Park – made their way to the Parkside Lodge at 84 Parkside Ave. last Friday for the official launch party of Resurgence in the Park.
Ware says the reaction from party attendees ranged from, “This is a great idea, especially with kids,” to, “What an awesome addition to the neighborhood. We’ve been dying to have a place that we could walk to from our house and enjoy the park while having a beer.”
Think Pints in the Park – a rotating weekend series of pop-up beer gardens around Erie County that Resurgence also collaborates with – but a permanent location in a hidden gem of North Buffalo.
“We’re thrilled to be serving beers in Delaware Park,” Ware says. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring the original purpose of the Parkside Lodge back as an amenity to the people that frequent the park and want to enjoy all it has to offer over a pint of beer.”
The family-friendly beer oasis has a taproom near the golf pro shop, outdoor seating on the lodge’s veranda, as well as a designated section with benches overlooking Delaware Park.
Perfect to walk to for park users (and their furry friends), nearby residents, zoo visitors and golfers finishing up a round at one of Buffalo's Olmsted Parks, the location offers well-known Resurgence beers, cider, wine and cocktails. A selection of sandwiches and nibbles will soon be available as well.
Resurgence Brewing was selected as the Parkside Lodge cafe concessionaire after a public request for proposal was issued in February. Ware says he believes Resurgence in the Park could be the next evolution of his company’s beer experience, and that there is some untapped potential to bring something special to the neighborhood.
“We’re really enjoying this partnership with Olmsted Conservancy and the City of Buffalo Parks Department,” Ware says, “and we’re looking forward to bigger and better things to come.”
While Resurgence is still in the planning stages, it’s hoping to host weekly events for customers to enjoy, as well as partner with local groups and businesses.
Future plans also include collaborating with golf leagues and other recreational sports teams that currently use the park, developing unique family programs to utilize the space around the lodge, hosting private events and light music concerts, and offering yard games such as cornhole, croquet and bocce ball.
“We want this to be a ‘cool factor’ for the park and Resurgence,” Ware says, “but we also want people to celebrate that supporting this venture is supporting the parks.”
Resurgence in the Park is open four days a week: Thursday-Friday from 4-9 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday from noon-9 p.m. It’s scheduled to remain open through the end of the 2022 golf season.