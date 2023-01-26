Reimagining the Buffalo Niagara workplace in 2023

The Covid-19 pandemic flipped the world as everyone knew it upside down. With legions of office workers now comfortable working from home, employers, building owners and corporate teams have had to find ways to make returning to the office an attractive option.

Newmark Ciminelli, the brokerage services team of Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation, has identified three trends these reimagined workplaces will need to prioritize in 2023 as we continue to recover from the workplace effects of the pandemic with a largely hybrid workforce.

Increased amenity offerings and programming

With the mainstream introduction and rise of hybrid work and an increasingly competitive labor market, offering exciting workplace environments, amenities and programming to employees has become essential.

“People proved they could work from home effectively, so the workspace has to prove that it’s just as good, just as comfortable, just as convenient,” Executive Vice President Kyle Ciminelli says. “People are asking, ‘Why should I want to be here?’ And building owners and business leaders are finding ways to answer that question every day.”

Ciminelli’s headquarters is located at 40-50 Fountain Plaza in downtown Buffalo, one of the company’s flagship properties. Among its amenities, the building houses an exclusive, tenant-only fitness center and the Flint Kitchen & Bar, and has offered yoga classes, a holiday market and live music at lunchtime, among other options that encourage people to come to the office, stick around and build relationships.

Ciminelli says ideally, individual businesses will take note of building-wide amenities and programming and prioritize similar activities for their internal teams, whether it’s a happy hour or a lunchtime yoga class.

“Our thinking as a landlord is: Let’s plant the idea, have a good time and show what’s possible,” Ciminelli says. “Then hopefully, the tenants adopt some of that.”

Hybrid-friendly office environment

In this new normal, employees are often doing much of their deep work at home and looking to their time in the office for opportunities to collaborate and cultivate comradery with both coworkers and fellow property tenants. That means there must be physical spaces for those meetings to occur: comfortable conference rooms and lobbies, open floor plans, cafeterias, even outdoor spaces.

Buffalo Place manages the outdoor plaza at 50 Fountain, organizing regular public events in the space. Ciminelli, as landlord of the building, works to make it as welcoming as possible – open from the street, well lit, inviting.

“We try to create space where people can enjoy these events and are inspired to have their own,” he says. “It becomes a communal area and hopefully fosters conversation and creativity.”

Sustainability efforts

Companies are also becoming more intentional and aware of sustainable practices related to their business and in 2023, will be reporting on those measures and creating programs to increase their effectiveness.

“Sustainability is a priority for many, especially in the younger generations,” Ciminelli says. “Properties and businesses are really starting to evaluate their practices – taking stock of what they’re already doing, such as environmentally friendly appliances and light fixtures, holding electronics recycling drives and supporting recycling programs.”

He said this sort of accounting is a first step in some cases, but will lead to more deliberate efforts.

“It’s not only important to employees and tenants; it’s important to the world on a larger scale.”

