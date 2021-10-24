Reimagining home development with room for flexibility

“It was a small tweak, but one that was important to him and made his life easier,” added Greene.

She also said she encourages client input as part of the design process, believing that the free flow of ideas can ultimately lead to the perfect solution.

“Most people know what they want, they just need help fine tuning their ideas,” said Greene. “We tell them what we’re thinking of doing, compare it to what they have in mind, then come up with a plan.”

An example of this collaboration includes a current customer whose new home will house a blended family with five kids. Struggling with what to do about the imminent onslaught of book bags, coats, shoes and more, they worked together to come up with a locker room-style large walk-in closet in the back hall.

Even adjustments to the open floor plan are up for discussion. While very popular and conducive for gatherings and conversation, some clients are interested in closing up certain spaces for a quainter feel. Greene said in these cases they can accommodate by adding an additional wall, lowering ceilings or making windows smaller for that old-house charm.

Greene added that it’s not unusual for a customer to start with one plan and end up with something quite different.