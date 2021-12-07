Progressive new local rehab facility centers on recovery from spinal cord and brain injuries

It was therapy that didn’t exist locally when Barnhard was injured. While working as a physical therapy assistant, a 600-pound machine fell on her, shattering discs in her lower neck. Heading to an out-of-state facility was the only way to improve her opportunity for independence.

“Patients leave with limited education or resources. It’s not like a broken leg where you must live on crutches for a few weeks. Instead, your whole life is going to be different,” Barnhard explains.

In addition to its services and programs, The Natalie Barnhard Center aims to bring people together at various stages of recovery, to inspire and to create a community of support and resources for patients and their families.

“You feel hope when you see people where you were in recovery three weeks ago, or who are three months ahead,” says Barnhard. “The Center is a place people can be around others going through the same things.”