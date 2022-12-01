Pizza Plant’s Pod City Beer Labs taps first three brews

A Western New York mainstay for more than four decades, Pizza Plant Italian Pub has expanded into new territory this fall, opening Pod City Beer Labs at its Canalside location.

Brothers Dan and Bob Syracuse opened Pizza Plant together back in 1980, but Dan is the one with the penchant for beer and brewing. The restaurant has featured craft beer for decades, “Before it was called craft beer,” he says. They brought in brews from around the world before offering more local options once they began popping up in the early 2000s.

“Pod City Beer Labs is an evolution of our dedication to providing craft beer,” Dan explains. “We just said, ‘Let’s make them ourselves, and let’s make them as good as they can be.’”

The brewery construction and set-up process stretched on for years and was slowed by the pandemic, but the first three beers were kegged earlier this fall – Patsy’s Pils, Lupulino IPA and Inferno Pod Ale 2. Better yet, they were immediately popular with customers.

“It’s amazing to see it finally happen,” Dan says. “There are recipe tweaks to come – our goal is always to improve. But there were no duds.”

In addition to the pilsner and two IPAs currently available, Pod City is fermenting a fruit sour, with other varieties on the horizon.

Though some select Pod City beers will be available at the Williamsville Pizza Plant location, everything will be on tap at Canalside.

The Syracuse brothers take pride in the fact that those visiting Pod City will also get to enjoy high-quality, tasty food alongside their craft beers. Oftentimes breweries only offer a limited menu of bar food – quick bites and easy appetizers. However, Pizza Plant combines the best of both worlds: an authentic brewery with a draft menu of delicious, complex beers along with a full restaurant menu.

The extensive, eclectic food menu rotates seasonal specials and includes interesting options like stuffed pizzas, bread bowl salads and a wide array of gluten free, vegetarian and vegan offerings, including vegan pizza dough. However, the highlight is the pizza Pod, a totally unique creation that helps Pizza Plant stand out from the pack.

“Back when we opened, we came up with an idea for a menu item that was really individually created by our guests – they could assemble their own personal Pod,” Bob says. “Pods represent our commitment to making sure every individual has something on the table they can enjoy, instead of picking toppings off a shared pizza they might not like.”

Between the hand-crafted beers, thoughtful food menu and pub-style, family-friendly atmosphere, the Syracuses are confident everyone can find something to love at Pizza Plant.

Pizza Plant’s Canalside location/Pod City Beer Labs is open 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and is closed Sunday and Monday (Sunday hours to resume soon). The Williamsville location is open 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. every day.

On tap at Pod City Beer Labs

Patsy’s Pils, Pilsner | 4.6% ABV: Pod City’s first brew – a crisp pils, named after the Syracuse brothers’ grandfather.

Lupulino IPA, New England/Hazy IPA | 7% ABV | 40 IBU: Lupulino’s quest is to find the perfect blend of hops. Juicy and tropical, version one includes Eclipse, Rakau, Citra, and Mosaic varieties.

Inferno Pod Ale 2, American IPA | 6.5% ABV | 66 IBU: Resurrected from a brew contracted in the 1990s, this famous IPA is back and better than ever.