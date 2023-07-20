Picture it: One of your favorite bands is about to hit the stage, backdropped by a beautiful summer sunset over Lake Erie. The sun glints off the water as applause swells, and then – the music starts.

There’s only one place in downtown Buffalo to experience nationally touring acts right on the water: the Outer Harbor’s Lakeside Event Lawn (825 Fuhrmann Blvd.). The venue’s 2023 concert series is in full swing, with performances scheduled through Aug. 26.

“It really feels like you’ve arrived at a destination when you go to the Outer Harbor Concert series,” says Lauren Moloney Ford, Buffalo Waterfront general manager. “You get that breeze off the water and such a great view – it's a beautiful place to enjoy a concert.”

Getting to and from the venue

The concert series, sponsored by Seneca Casinos, is in its second season. Ford says they learned a lot after the first season and have worked to ease people’s entry into and exit from the concert area, including adding signage along Fuhrmann Boulevard and reorganizing the front gate experience.

There is plentiful free parking in the designated concert lot as well as on the street. While those new to the venue often wonder about traffic flow, Ford says the wait after the show is comparable to other popular venues in the area.

“We work very closely with the police and our parking lot attendants to direct traffic and get people out to Route 5 the fastest way they can,” she says.

Welcoming a diverse crowd in 2023

Ford says variety was a priority for 2023. It’s reflected not just in genres of music, but also price point (general admission prices range from $18-$40), type of concert experiences and even making sure performances are on different days of the week so they work for different people’s schedules.

“We wanted these shows to be accessible and interesting for as many people as possible,” she says. “VIP tickets are available for most shows, if people are looking for a bit more of a special experience, but the general admission tickets are genuinely as affordable as we can make them.”

Concertgoers can crowd front and center or pull up a patch of grass or their own folding chair in the seating area and stretch out and relax. There are even Adirondack chairs available to rent.

And then, of course, there’s the lineup. From hard rock/heavy metal Alter Bridge (Aug. 1) to Grateful Dead tribute band Dark Star Orchestra (Aug. 3) and alt-rock mainstay Jimmy Eat World (Aug. 25), there’s something for every kind of rock fan. Rap fans can mark their calendars for A Boogie Wit da Hoodie (Aug. 4) and the 2023 Drumwork Music Fest (Aug. 13).

Shining a local spotlight

Local artists are also getting a chance to shine at the Outer Harbor. The Buffalo Waterfront is partnering with Buffalo Music Club to present the Sounds of Buffalo summer music series at the fully revamped Wilkeson Pointe Beer Garden (225 Fuhrmann Blvd.).

This series is perfect for anyone looking for a smaller crowd and a more laid-back, intimate vibe. There are still three dates left for these free performances: Blaised and Confused (July 21), Buffalo Music Club Live (Aug. 19) and Night of the Grateful Dead featuring Dead Alliance of Buffalo (Sept. 1).

“There’s this notion that the Outer Harbor is like leaving the city – and it does feel like that in terms of atmosphere,” Ford says. “But logistically, it’s just five minutes down the road from Canalside. So, if you’ve come to Canalside for a concert, we encourage you to give the Outer Harbor a try.”