Orange cranberry pork loin, a show-stopping holiday main

Pork loin

A bright sauce made of orange marmalade and cranberry sauce takes this pork loin to the next level.

 Photography / Alana Adetola Arts
Change your menu up this holiday season with a main dish that smells and looks as good as it tastes: orange cranberry pork loin, courtesy of Chef Darian Bryan of The Plating Society.

Citrus and cranberry mingle with the juices from the seared and roasted meat to create a thick, flavorful sauce. The combination is sure to set mouths watering. Take it from Chef Darian himself: "Believe me, you won't be disappointed."

Orange cranberry pork loin

Pork loin recipe
  • 3 lbs. boneless pork loin roast
  • ¾ cup TOPS orange juice, divided
  • ¼ cup TOPS apple cider vinegar
  • ½ cup sweet orange marmalade
  • 3.5 oz (half of a 7 oz. can) whole cranberry sauce
  • Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • One orange, sliced, for garnish
  • Fresh cranberries, for garnish

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°. Pat pork loin dry with a paper towel. Rub all sides with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

In a large, ovenproof skillet or grill pan, sear the pork loin over high heat on each side for 2 minutes per side, 10 minutes total. (If you don’t have an oven-safe option, sear in a sauce pan, then transfer to a roasting pan).

Step 3

Meanwhile, make your sauce. In a medium bowl, combine ½ cup orange juice, apple cider vinegar, marmalade and cranberry sauce.

Step 4

Once the pork is seared on all sides, pour the sauce over the pork and transfer to the oven. Cook for 1 hour to 80 minutes, until internal temperature reaching 140-145° in the most central part of the pork. Baste with the sauce every 20 minutes.

Step 5

Remove pork from oven and transfer to foil-tented plate to rest for 10 minutes. Add remaining ¼ cup orange juice to the skillet. Bring sauce to a boil and then reduce to a simmer.

Step 6

Slice and serve the pork and drizzle with sauce. Garnish with orange slices and fresh cranberries.

