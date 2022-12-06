Orange cranberry pork loin, a show-stopping holiday main

Change your menu up this holiday season with a main dish that smells and looks as good as it tastes: orange cranberry pork loin, courtesy of Chef Darian Bryan of The Plating Society.

Citrus and cranberry mingle with the juices from the seared and roasted meat to create a thick, flavorful sauce. The combination is sure to set mouths watering. Take it from Chef Darian himself: "Believe me, you won't be disappointed."

Orange cranberry pork loin

3 lbs. boneless pork loin roast

¾ cup TOPS orange juice , divided

, divided ¼ cup TOPS apple cider vinegar

½ cup sweet orange marmalade

3.5 oz (half of a 7 oz. can) whole cranberry sauce

Olive oil

Salt and pepper , to taste

, to taste One orange , sliced, for garnish

, sliced, for garnish Fresh cranberries, for garnish

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°. Pat pork loin dry with a paper towel. Rub all sides with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

In a large, ovenproof skillet or grill pan, sear the pork loin over high heat on each side for 2 minutes per side, 10 minutes total. (If you don’t have an oven-safe option, sear in a sauce pan, then transfer to a roasting pan).

Step 3

Meanwhile, make your sauce. In a medium bowl, combine ½ cup orange juice, apple cider vinegar, marmalade and cranberry sauce.

Step 4

Once the pork is seared on all sides, pour the sauce over the pork and transfer to the oven. Cook for 1 hour to 80 minutes, until internal temperature reaching 140-145° in the most central part of the pork. Baste with the sauce every 20 minutes.

Step 5

Remove pork from oven and transfer to foil-tented plate to rest for 10 minutes. Add remaining ¼ cup orange juice to the skillet. Bring sauce to a boil and then reduce to a simmer.

Step 6

Slice and serve the pork and drizzle with sauce. Garnish with orange slices and fresh cranberries.