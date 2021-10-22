Office space that flexes to your changing needs

The pandemic has changed how and where people work, and the results look to be long-term.

A 2021 Becker Friedman Institute survey of 30,000 workers concludes that after the pandemic, around 20 percent of workdays will be spent at home, and offices will only need around 80 percent of their pre-pandemic capacity.

Already, companies are reconsidering what the modern office will look like, both in terms of space and how many employees will be there at any given time. And it’s not just tech firms. In June, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the company will permanently pursue a mix of in-office and remote work, reducing its real estate needs by 40 percent.

In Buffalo, coworking spaces like HANSA are hearing from companies who are also rethinking the way they do business.

“We’re meeting with firms who may not need as much space as they used to,” said HANSA Co-Founder Carl Montante, Jr. “Some companies have permanently embraced a mix of work-from-home and in-office employee schedules, and they’re reevaluating their needs.”