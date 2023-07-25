Receiving a cancer diagnosis can be one of the scariest moments in someone’s life. Besides the obvious physical health crisis, emotional stress can weigh heavily as a patient takes in the news that their life is about to change forever.

However, there’s also another aspect of cancer care that can be overwhelming: navigating the health care system. That’s exactly the issue Great Lakes Cancer Care Collaborative (GLCCC) works to alleviate.

“Once you receive a cancer diagnosis, one of the only things you feel you can control is your care team,” says Melissa Wanzer, oncology survivorship program & outcomes manager at GLCCC. “Our members work together to provide integrated care and support before, during and after cancer treatments.”

GLCCC came together in 2018 when 10 cancer care organizations around Western New York, with dozens of locations between them, coalesced into one comprehensive family of providers. From diagnosis to treatment to survivorship, patients can find every step of the care they need within GLCCC.

“It was really just asking, ‘We’re all doing this oncology work. Could we team up and share resources and give patients options of surgeons, locations and providers?’” Wanzer says of the organization’s genesis. “We work together to have this compassionate, high-quality and multi-disciplinary approach.”

Once diagnosed, patients have access to nurse navigators assigned based on cancer type to help them manage their treatment pathway.

“Cancer is a complicated illness, and the process can be overwhelming, so having that dedicated person say ‘OK, I’m here to help you,’ is significant, whether it’s assisting with appointment scheduling or just answering questions,” Wanzer says. “We want to find out what barriers our patients face in accessing care so we can resolve them.”

All three of GLCCC’s acute care hospitals – Erie County Medical Center, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Buffalo General Medical Center – gained accreditation by the Commission on Cancer, meaning they have been assessed as maintaining a high standard of care in oncology.

Another unique benefit to receiving cancer care through GLCCC is the continuity of care – that is, a patient who is being treated for cancer through a member of the collaborative also has post-cancer care access to 24/7 emergency care through member hospitals.

“It’s about care across a lifetime with the same provider,” says Wanzer.

She adds that another advantage of the collaborative is its ability to capitalize on the strengths and specialties of each of its members, to the benefit of the patients they care for.

“These are different organizations with their own history of diagnosing and treating cancer patients, but they all provide high quality and compassionate cancer care,” Wanzer says. “GLCCC brings everyone together.”