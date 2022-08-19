Nominate your employer for Western New York’s Top Workplaces 2023

The competition for hiring is tight in today’s job market, making attracting and retaining top talent more challenging – and more critical to your success.
That’s why it’s essential to help your company stand out.
Whether you’re seeking workers in hospitality, healthcare or another industry, prospective employees often base their job search on word-of-mouth and company reputation before committing their time and talent.
Being named one of Western New York’s Top Workplaces can set your organization apart.
If you’re proud of your workplace, now’s your chance to put it in the spotlight. Top Workplaces is a program of The Buffalo News that identifies and celebrates local companies that excel at organizational health and employee engagement.
For the second straight year, The Buffalo News is partnering with Energage – a national employer recognition program – to assess top local workplaces based on anonymous employee feedback surveys.
Twenty-nine companies have already signed up to participate in 2023. The results will be compiled and published in a widely distributed Top Workplaces publication in early 2023.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” says Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces does this, and it pays dividends.”
In addition to a recruitment boost, results from the Top Workplaces survey can also help companies evaluate their organizational health by revealing problem areas and identifying opportunities for improvement. Being identified as a Top Workplace also raises a company’s profile within the Western New York business community, creating potential new business opportunities and boosting employee morale.
“Local businesses are the fabric of our community and the foundation of our continuing resurgence in Buffalo,” says Tom Wiley, Publisher and President of The Buffalo News. “We are excited for the opportunity to give credit where credit is due, and to provide a platform to recognize top local businesses.”
Any organization (public, private, non-profit or government) with 35 or more employees in the Buffalo Niagara region is eligible to participate. Workplaces are evaluated by their employees via a short 24-question survey conducted from August through November 2022.
The nomination deadline is Sept. 23.
To nominate an employer, visit go.buffalonews.com/topworkplaces or call (716) 748-7196.