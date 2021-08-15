Nominate your company for Western New York’s Top Workplaces 2022

Today’s tight job market has made attracting and retaining top talent more challenging – and more critical to your success.
That’s why it’s essential to help your company stand out.
Whether you’re seeking workers in hospitality, healthcare or another industry, prospective employees often base their job search on word-of-mouth and company reputation before committing their time and talent.
Being named one of Western New York’s Top Workplaces can set your organization apart.
If you’re proud of your workplace, now’s your chance to put it in the spotlight. Top Workplaces is a program of The Buffalo News that identifies and celebrates local companies that excel at employee satisfaction and engagement.
The Buffalo News has partnered with Energage, a national employer recognition program, to assess top local workplaces based on anonymous employee feedback surveys. The results will be compiled and published in a widely distributed Top Workplaces publication in early 2022.
“Recruitment and retention are a key focus for every organization today,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “The employee engagement survey at the heart of the Top Workplaces program provides the foundation for unearthing unique culture differentiators to recruit and retain the right talent.”
In addition to a recruitment boost, results from the Top Workplaces survey can also help companies evaluate their organizational health by revealing problem areas and identifying opportunities for improvement. Being identified as a Top Workplace also raises a company’s profile within the Western New York business community, creating potential new business opportunities and boosting employee morale.
“Local businesses are the fabric of our community and the foundation of our continuing resurgence in Buffalo,” said Tom Wiley, Publisher and President of The Buffalo News. “We are excited for the opportunity to give credit where credit is due, and to provide a platform to recognize top local businesses.”
Any organization with 35 or more employees in the Buffalo Niagara region is eligible to participate. Workplaces are evaluated by their employees via a short 24-question survey conducted between now and November 2021.
To nominate an employer, visit go.buffalonews.com/topworkplaces or call (716) 748-7196.