Nominate your company for Western New York’s Top Workplaces 2022

Today’s tight job market has made attracting and retaining top talent more challenging – and more critical to your success.

That’s why it’s essential to help your company stand out.

Whether you’re seeking workers in hospitality, healthcare or another industry, prospective employees often base their job search on word-of-mouth and company reputation before committing their time and talent.

Being named one of Western New York’s Top Workplaces can set your organization apart.

If you’re proud of your workplace, now’s your chance to put it in the spotlight. Top Workplaces is a program of The Buffalo News that identifies and celebrates local companies that excel at employee satisfaction and engagement.

The Buffalo News has partnered with Energage, a national employer recognition program, to assess top local workplaces based on anonymous employee feedback surveys. The results will be compiled and published in a widely distributed Top Workplaces publication in early 2022.