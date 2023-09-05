In the competition for hiring talent, Top Workplaces celebrates the companies that are getting it right.

For the third straight year, The Buffalo News is identifying and honoring local companies that have a quality workplace culture. Recruiting and retaining talent is at the heart of this award.

In addition to a recruitment boost, results from the Top Workplaces survey can also help companies evaluate their organizational health by revealing problem areas and identifying opportunities for improvement. Being identified as a Top Workplace also raises a company’s profile within the Western New York business community, creating potential new business opportunities and boosting employee morale.

Any organization (public, private, non-profit or government) with 35 or more employees in the Buffalo Niagara region is eligible to participate. Workplaces are evaluated by their employees via a short 24-question survey that takes about 5 minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed from September to November.

For 2023, 20 employers in the Buffalo area were featured as Top Workplaces in The Buffalo News’ annual Prospectus publication. Surveys went out to nearly 5,000 employees in the region, and 3,217 responded.

Thirty companies have already signed up to participate in 2024. The results will be compiled and published again in early 2024.

The nomination deadline is Sept. 29. There is no cost to participate.

To nominate an employer, visit go.buffalonews.com/topworkplaces or call (716) 748-7196.