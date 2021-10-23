New program at Buffalo VA serves patients more holistically

In recent years Veterans Affairs introduced the Whole Health program, which restructures the way health care is provided to patients with a focus on personalized plans instead of disease treatment. Holistic in nature, it asks Veterans and their caregivers to consider what matters to them, not what is the matter with them.

Whole Health begins with an extensive personal health inventory and enrollment in a class called Intro to Whole Health.

Led by a Veteran volunteer, the class introduces Veterans to the tenets and structure of the program. They also examine their daily lives by considering their Circle of Health, which includes everything from mindful awareness and personal relationships to exercise, diet, and sleep. What are they doing to stimulate their brains? How flexible are their bodies? How energetic do they feel? With what frequency are they waking up at night? How are their environments affecting them? What are their main causes of stress?

Once a Veteran completes the initial course, they work with facilitators to determine the best path toward to achieving the goals they’ve set. In addition to more traditional medicine, other forms of care are available through the VA, including acupuncture, yoga and tai chi, as well as mediation, chiropractic care and the use of biofeedback.