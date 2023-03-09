Power seats, heated seats, remote start and blind spot protection. Those are the most common requests prospective car buyers make when they walk into a dealership.
People are also reading…
With the advances in new car technology, they often leave with more than they’ve bargained for.
"The biggest thing now is cars have more equipment than people think, even just one model up from the base package,” says Jonathan Burgasser, Hyundai sales manager at Towne Auto Group. “Everything's coming with all the safety features like front collision avoidance. With wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, you don't have to plug your phone in anymore. All the stuff that comes with vehicles right off the bat has never been more impressive."
As inventory continues trending toward pre-pandemic levels, two main trends emerge among today's new cars: safety amenities and energy efficiency.
New Towne COO Dan Downing, whose 35 years of experience comes in luxury brands, says people don't need to gravitate toward the traditional names anymore when they think premium, hybrid or EV.
“Once they start researching what they really care about,” Downing says, “they see companies like Ford, Mazda or Hyundai actually have it all – and for half the price.”
Mazda’s first-ever CX90, a three-row SUV coming to Towne by early April, combines three criteria that are top of mind for car buyers: cost, safety and efficiency.
Its Turbo Inline 6 is Mazda’s most powerful engine to date, but it’s held in check with i-Activsense safety features such as blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert. In-car tech features can be controlled on the steering wheel, keeping drivers focused on the road. The CX90 will also be available in a plug-in hybrid option.
"Every time a manufacturer comes out with a new car, it's a nicer vehicle,” Mazda sales manager Henry Downes says. “Size-wise, technology-wise, everything makes it easier for the customer."
The more electric options that become available, the more curious customers become, Burgasser is noticing. Whereas 90% of buyers used to search solely among gas options, he says now it’s almost a 50-50 split between gas and hybrid or EV.
"I wouldn't be surprised if in a couple of years, most of the cars on our lot are at least some form of hybrid,” Burgasser says. “Especially once we start producing more of them, we'll see a lot more because the demand just keeps going up."
With its F-150 Lightning pickup, Mustang Mach-E and Escape Hybrid, Ford is focusing on long-term sustainability without a sacrifice in performance.
The vehicles range up to 300 miles on a full charge and include everything from a 360-degree camera to remote starting and tracking on its app. The Lightning even features a built-in generator with enough power to plug in a saw, compressor or TV.
Ford also provides access to the BlueOval Charge Network – alleviating any “charge anxiety” for new EV owners by routing lengthy trips along roads with public charging stations.
"It's only going to get more popular and better,” says Ford sales manager Kevin Blake. “As time goes on and the infrastructure changes, you're going to see a lot more plug-in cars and much more customer-friendly options."