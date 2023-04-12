Car shopping is just the initial stage along the life cycle of an automobile.
Once buyers research, test drive and finance their new ride, it’s about keeping it on the road. That important middle stage involves maintenance – both preventative and reactive – as the miles and years add up.
Service and a high-quality body shop have always been important to car dealerships such as Towne Auto Group, but new Chief Operating Officer Dan Downing says that’s expected by customers. Now it’s about enhancing the client experience.
What does that mean?
It’s the little things, such as gourmet coffee stations instead of instant coffee or a Keurig machine, receiving video updates from a mechanic outlining exactly the work that needs to be done, or even pickup and delivery concierge service.
“The new and used car industry is so competitive and margins are much tighter, so you have to set yourselves apart in other ways,” Downing says. “The concentration on service is to a point now where it’s not treated as just another part of any dealership, so I want to continue bringing that here to Towne.”
Downing says the tech direct video tool has been a “game-changer” for the family-owned dealer. It will make its way this year to all eight Towne franchises across Orchard Park, Hamburg and North Collins, allowing for complete transparency while saving customers time and money.
In a consultation, a certified technician first assesses the vehicle with a walkaround recording and provides the customer with an estimate. Once given the OK to fix anything from tires to leaks to a warranty recall, the tech continues to provide real-time updates with detailed video via text message. When the work is complete, a customer can pay from their phone so they can simply pick up their keys and go.
“There's always been a gray area between the client and service writer,” Downing says, “but this is a powerful tool that allows for full transparency.”
For someone on the move, there’s a quick lane out front of Towne’s Southwestern Boulevard facility between the Ford and Mazda dealers where there’s no appointment necessary. Any car owner, not just those who buy their vehicles from Towne, can have their car serviced for things like brakes, oil changes and basic tune-ups.
For those who may be out of town or unable to get out of work long enough to visit a dealership, Towne works with companies such as Draiver and RedCap to provide pickup and delivery concierge service. Essentially the equivalent of DoorDash or Instacart for the auto industry, Towne can book a driver to pick up a car at home or work and bring it back all in a matter of hours.
It can be used for major or minor servicing, appraisals, new or used cars showings, pickup from the scene of an accident, moving vehicles between dealerships of body shops, and much more.
“You can use it for many different things to save the client time, which saves them money,” Downing says. “It all goes back to looking out for the customer and the client experience.”