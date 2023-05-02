The dairy industry sometimes gets a bad rap when it comes to the environment. However, that reputation is often unearned, according to Michael Capel, a livestock veterinarian at Perry Veterinary Clinic in Wyoming County.

“I think of dairy farmers as the original environmentalists, and dairy farming as the original sustainability industry,” Capel says. “They have always focused on doing what's best for the land and what's best for the animals.”

Capel has predominately worked with dairy cows for 23 years. A Cornell University graduate, his professional interests include milk quality, nutrition and farm management, and he is currently president-elect of the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners.

He says dairy cows are nature’s ultimate recyclers. From what they eat to how their manure is repurposed, here’s how:

What's on the menu? Plant stalks and food industry waste

Cows are ruminants, which means their digestive systems can access nutrients from plant materials that other animals, including humans, must discard, such as seed shells or plant stalks.

“They don't just utilize the fruit of the plant like most animals,” Capel says. “They can digest cellulose and fiber and convert that into nutrients. It really allows them to tap into feed sources that other mammals can’t take advantage of.”

This includes eating the entirety of common feed crops – such as corn and hay – with little waste. It also means that cows have become a landfill alternative for the byproducts of several food industries.

Capel says at any given time, 10-15% of feed rations of New York State cows include materials not fit for human consumption that would otherwise end up discarded. These include protein sources like spent distillers' grain, a byproduct of the ethanol industry, and brewers' grain from the beer-making industry; fiber sources such as almond hulls and citrus and beet pulp; and even carbohydrate sources in the form of bakery waste.

“It's really important to recognize that the dairy industry utilizes those instead of having them go into other waste disposal streams,” he says.

Manure’s hidden potential

The end product of all that feed also has some surprising uses.

“Farming is an integrated land-crop-animal system,” Capel explains. “We take the waste product of the cows – high in important soil nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus – and apply that back to the land to increase the fertility of our crops. It helps farmers grow feed for their cows from that same land again in the future, as well as decrease the amount of commercial fertilizer needed.”

In addition, Capel says it's becoming more common at larger farms to capture the methane from manure and utilize it for electricity and natural gas production.

Carbon footprint minimization

Farm-to-table is all the rage, and the bovine equivalent would be field-to-barn.

Approximately 20% of New York’s land area, or nearly 7 million acres, is farmland, according to the 2020 Annual Report of the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, and Capel estimates that 70% of a cow's diet in the state is produced within a couple of miles of where it lives.

What’s more, Milk for Health for the Niagara Frontier, a Western New York milk and dairy advocacy organization, reports that over 90% of milk products in the state come from local farmers, meaning milk often makes it from farm to the dairy shelf in the grocery store in less than 48 hours.

All that equals a reduced carbon footprint, which helps bolster the U.S. Dairy Net Zero Initiative’s goal to be greenhouse gas-neutral by 2050.

Capel says these accomplishments are the work of many years of dedicated dairy science and animal care development, which have helped cows produce more milk with fewer resources than ever before.

“It’s better crop management, better diet and facilities for the cows, better genetics in some cases,” he says. “Dairy farmers, nutritionists, veterinarians, crop consultants – we should be unbelievably proud of what we have evolved and can do with this industry.”