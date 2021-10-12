Meal plan misconceptions with Best of 716 winner 95 Nutrition

Plus, in the spirit of keeping their menu fun and exciting, 95 Nutrition partners with local chefs, including pro-football fueler Chef Darian Bryan.

You don’t want to eat the same meals all week

This is one of the biggies. At 95 Nutrition, you can choose from a rotating menu that spans breakfast, lunch, dinner – and even dessert!

Preparing meals for the week is too much work

Sure. But only if you’re doing it yourself. 95 Nutrition offers both in-store and online shopping, and everything is pre-portioned. Their friendly and knowledgeable staff are even there to recommend meal plans based on your unique goals – a level of support you won’t find just anywhere.

You aren’t dieting, so why bother with prepared meal services?

Mindful eating isn’t only for those on a health kick.

“The convivence of our meals is unbeatable,” Lindsey said. “Our microwave-safe and freezer-friendly packaging means a fresh and delicious dinner is ready in minutes.”

But, at the end of the day, losing weight isn’t the be-all-end-all. Healthy eating is about taking care of your body and fueling it with quality ingredients.